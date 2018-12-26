Champ the Dog’s alleged torture leads to felony ill-treatment indictment

B) Whoever tortures, torments, needlessly mutilates, cruelly kills, or inflicts excessive or repeated unnecessary pain or suffering upon any animal or by omission or commission causes the acts to be done for any of the offenses is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, must be punished by imprisonment of not less than one hundred eighty days and not to exceed five years and by a fine of five thousand dollars.

The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has confirmed that it will prosecute as a felony the alleged torture and starvation of a Laurens dog, rescued by a New York group.

The Laurens County Grand Jury returned a felony indictment against Elizabeth Lena James under the above cited section of the South Carolina Code of Laws. Felony indictments for this alleged crime are rare, most incidents are handled as misdemeanors.

In August, local authorities arrested James after complaints that a dog in her care was near death. She reportedly told officers that it was her boyfriend’s dog and she was keeping it when he left. An investigation showed the dog, named Champ by rescuers, had been starved alleged as James had fed her other dogs.

A citizens group, Fight Like a Champ, has lobbied and picketed in favor of a felony indictment against James. Their diligence, and the work of local officers, has brought to light six more cases of ill-treatment of dogs in and around Laurens County; all are pending court action.

Animal Activist Shawna Young wrote Dec. 17 on the Fight Like a Champ Facebook page, “Tonight we really need to mobilize!! Warriors,let’s all flood Solicitor Stumbo’s office thanking him for his diligence pursuing this case. We are always so quick to condemn someone we think has done wrong. Let’s make sure we’re also praising people who stand up for what’s right. So, Solicitor Stumbo, our hats are off to you. Thank you for doing the right thing. Thank you for your commitment to Champ.”

Fight Like a Champ members were going to picket the Hillcrest Square Judicial Center as the Grand Jury met, but they were afraid they would be accused of “jury-tampering.” Instead, they are planning to mobilize for James’ trial on the felony ill-treatment of animal charge. It is unclear if James has an attorney.

Champ’s rescue was effected by Rescue Dogs Rock of NYC. The New York media made the story go viral, and the rescue produced videos of Champ’s remarkable recovery from starvation. It crowd-funded Champ’s care through social media.

The latest allegedly tortured dog, Luke, a Great Dane, is being nursed back to health by the Noah’s Ark Rescue. Dogs Courage and Led Zeppelin were rescued and relocated to Vermont. A dog, Lonesome, died before rescue.

Now, the group is marshaling its forces in support of a new bill, S105, that has been referred to committee in the SC General Assembly.

The national Humane Society is advising animal-lovers to lobby federal lawmakers for strengthened legislation. Also, Fight Like a Champ is looking at teaming with other groups at the state level, including the SC Humane Society, County Council Meetings South Carolina, Stand Up SC Advocacy, Friends of Spartanburg County Animals, Speak For Animals and others in lobbying for state legislation.

The group advocates a much stronger anti-ill-treatment of animals act, Champ’s Law.

In Greenwood, the media is reporting on a suspect arrested after several dogs are found malnourished, and a suspect arrested for allegedly shooting a neighbor’s dog to death. The SC Department of Transportation conducted an investigation after a dead dog was hung from a maintenance truck boom, and children saw it and the dead animal’s photo was posted on social media. In Richmond, Va., on Monday, a man was convicted of 37 counts, dogfighting and animal cruelty, involving 26 dogs; he will be sentenced in February.

Fight Like a Champ’s Upstate members were instrumental in having the Greenville County Council adopt an anti-tethering ordinance. Laurens County does not have a similar ordinance, but the county council last year appropriated money for more kennels at the Laurens County Animal Control shelter.

LCAC operates a kill shelter, near the airport, for dogs. Laurens County Humane Society operates a no-kill shelter, in Clinton, for dogs and cats. Neither has facilities to care for large animals (horses, cows, etc).

In a letter to The Chronicle, Jill Mechling with LCHS, said, “While we continue to appreciate donations of food and supplies, we desperately need monetary donations to support the day-to-day costs of running our Adoption Center. We are the only no-kill facility in Laurens County and we are the only place in the county that accepts kittens and cats. Since we are an Adoption Center, we can only take owner surrender pets, or strays from Animal Control whose five day hold is up. We only have six dog runs and accepting strays that possibly have owners would fill us up with unadoptable dogs and break us. We are proud to have been able to stay open for a little over 3 years now, but our reserve funds are quickly running out. Every single animal that enters our facility is vetted before being adopted to their forever homes, and the cost of veterinary supplies and services is a major expense for us.”