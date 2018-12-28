Felony DUI with injury, criminal sex, domestic charges are made by local authorities

Waterloo Man Booked on Felony DUI Charges

Friday, December 28, 2018 - WLBG on-line

Ralph Paul Simmons III, age 47, of 156 Fishing Village Rd., Waterloo, was booked Thursday into the Laurens County Detention Center charged with Felony DUI.

A warrant alleges that on December 23rd Trooper Webb states that Simmons did commit the crime of Felony DUI felony driving under the influence in which great bodily injury resulted in that he did operate a motor vehicle while under the influence that was involved in a collision which caused great bodily injury to a victim, this occurring on Riverfork Rd. in Laurens County.

Ralph Paul Simmons III remains in the detention center awaiting bond.

Criminal Sexual Conduct With A Minor Alleged

Friday, December 28, 2018

Denias MallashJuan Jones, age 28, of 590 Phillips Street #13, Clinton, was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The warrant alleges that between the dates of October 22nd and October 23rd 2017 Jones did engage in sexual battery by inserting his fingers into a victim between 14 and 16 years of age and the defendant being older than 18 years of age. Denias MallashJuan Jones remains in the detention center awaiting bond.

Kidnapping and Domestic Violence Charges Alleged

Friday, December 28, 2018

Joshua Adam Broome, age 33, of 587 Pittmans Landing Drive #30, Cross Hill, was booked Thursday into the Laurens County Detention Center charged with kidnapping and domestic violence 1st degree.

Warrants allege that on December 15th Broome did unlawfully confine, kidnap or abduct a victim against her will by holding her down, blocking exits by shoving her away and taking her cell phone and not allowing her to call for help without authority to do so. The victim stated that after he passed out she was able to obtain her phone and leave with their 6 month old child.

A second warrant alleges that Broome did commit the crime of domestic violence 1st degree by inflicting moderate bodily injury to the victim by throwing the victim on the floor and holding her arms and legs down with force causing multiple bruises to both legs and arms. He also allegedly choked her while on top of her and would not allow her to call for help all in the presence of their 6 month old child. Joshua Adam Broome remains in the detention center awaiting bond.

Domestic-related charges are filed against four suspects

Authorities have identified four suspects accused of domestic crimes, ranging from neglecting children to assault.

The suspects and incidents are:

-- Brandon Eugene McCumber, 26, of 151 Fairview Church Rd., Kinards. Authorities alleged that on Dec. 20 he hit two children, one in the head with a wrench. He was charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of children. The suspect is accused of striking an 8-year-old victim in the face with a closed fist and threw water on the victim. McCumber is accused of striking another child on the top of the head with a wrench and caused a knot and swelling. He is the parent/guardian of the children, a report said. He was held on $30,000 bond.

-- Paul Lashawn Wilson, 38, of Mill Pond Road and 100 Dillon Dr., Clinton. Authorities allege that at the Dillon Drive residence, he hit a victim with his closed fist, causing a mouth laceration, and put his hands around the victim’s neck. The suspect and victim have a child in common, a report said, and the alleged assault took place in the presence of the minor child. Wilson was arrested and charged with 1st degree domestic violence, and he has two or more convictions for the offense in the past 10 years, a report said. He posted $5,000 bond for the Dec. 21 incident.

-- Shimeek Nashown Gaskins, 18, of 710 W. Main St., Clinton. Authorities allege the suspect threatened to assault a victim as he tried to enter her workplace; he is accused of 3rd degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, a report said. The incident happened Dec. 22 in the 100 block of West Carolina Avenue.

-- Willie Earl Cook Jr., 36, of 5308 Todd Quarter Rd., Waterloo. Authorities allege that on Dec. 23 he tried to enter unlawfully by force the victim’s residence in Laurens. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and bond was denied. A report said the suspect was in possession of a deadly weapon, and exhibited “extreme indifference to the value of human life while causing the victim to fear great bodily injury or death.”