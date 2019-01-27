Felony DUI Is Alleged

Authorities have identified Henry Kellett, 20, of Laurens as the victim in an alleged felony DUI crash.

Reports say Austin Cole Hughes, 21, of Gray Court has been arrested and charged. A vehicle driven by Hughes in which Kellett was a passenger crashed about 1:24 am today on Harris Bridge Road, near Joe Barnett Road, Woodruff. Hughes was hurt, transported to the Spartanburg hospital, and then charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

The vehicle in which Kellett was riding, a 2006 Ford Mustang, ran off the left side of the road and overturned, about 2.4 miles south of Woodruff.