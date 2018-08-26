Federal sentence handed down in Cross Hill bust

CROSS HILL BUST - Laurens Man Gets 10 Years in Federal Prison on Drug and Gun Charges

Greenville - United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon stated on Friday that Keandre Armon Connor, age 37, of Laurens, was sentenced in federal court in Greenville for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

United States District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks sentenced Connor to a total term of 120 months in federal prison followed by supervised release.

Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing established that on October 6, 2016, Laurens County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at Connor’s residence and located over 500 grams of cocaine and multiple firearms.

The case was investigated by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant United States Attorney Max Cauthen of the Greenville office prosecuted the case.

PREVIOUS:

Search Warrant Yields Four Arrests

for Drug Trafficking, Weapons Violations

Local law enforcement has announced four arrests and charges in connection with an Oct. 5 search warrant executed at 29 Salty Dr., Cross Hill.

In a statement, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Department of Public Safety and the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced SORT members from the sheriff’s office and SRT members from the Clinton Department of Public Safety were given the task of making initial entry into the residence.

“As we were approaching the residence, we were alerted by a surveillance deputy in the vicinity that the suspects were outside and shooting various firearms randomly through the woods. This led us to altering our approach and causing us to deploy distraction devices to create a safer entry for team members,” SORT Commander Sgt. Matt Veal said.

Lt. Brian Bridges of the LCSO narcotics division praised the cohesiveness tactical members from the sheriff’s office and the Clinton Department of Public Safety displayed.

“Although these two teams don’t train together all the time, their ability to work as one unit was able to make sure we all went home safely,” Bridges said.

Four suspects were arrested and a search of the residence followed. The search revealed more than 500 grams (20 ounces) of powder cocaine, 52 grams (approximately two ounces) of crack cocaine, a small quantity of marijuana, approximately $1,800 in cash, six firearms – four of which were stolen from locations in Greenville County, Laurens County and the City of Clinton -- and stolen electronic items.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has charged the following suspects:

-- Keandre Armon Conner, 36, of 29 Salty Drive, Cross Hill, trafficking in cocaine over 400 grams, trafficking in crack cocaine 28 grams to 100 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and other controlled substance violations;

-- Kevares Deonte Conner, 31, of 211 Morgan Street, Joanna, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

-- Corey Rashad Yeargin, 23, of 141 White Plains Road, Mountville, trafficking in crack cocaine 10 to 28 grams, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature;

-- Anthony Dante Jackson, 25, of 4438 Harris Spring Road, Cross Hill, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Other charges may be pending on these suspects, the statement said.

“This latest operation with the sheriff’s office has been very successful. It has allowed us to take a major supplier of drugs off the streets,” Clinton Department of Public Safety Director Robin Morse said.

Chastain and Morse applauded the work their officers continue to do to benefit every citizen in Laurens County.

“I have enjoyed the working relationship we have had with Clinton City and other agencies. Our partnerships have been very effective in taking drug dealers off the streets as is evident in the number of arrests we have made. I made a promise to work together to apprehend the drug dealers and that is something I can say we have done,” Chastain said.

SORT and SRT members from the LCSO and CDPS also served a search warrant earlier in the day at a residence located at 9475 101 South in Gray Court.

Arrested at the scene by the sheriff’s office was 41-year-old Fazio Deuta Jones of 185 Bob Gray Road, Gray Court, and 35-year-old Cody Fernando Booker of 11880 Highway 101 South, Gray Court, both charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Lt. Bryant Cheek, investigator with the sheriff’s office, said on Oct. 1, each suspect intentionally hit a victim repeatedly with a pistol, causing severe lacerations to the victim’s head.

Both Jones and Booker are also accused of pointing a firearm at a victim last Saturday on Hwy 14, Laurens. Booker also has an additional charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.