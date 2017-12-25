A Family's Holiday

Five Generations Holiday Season 2017 Proves to Be Magnificent, Local Family Says

The Holiday Season 2017 proves to be magnificent for a local family. The Suber Family of Mountville expresses strong Christian faith, humility, and much gratitude to be able to celebrate the festivities of 2017, with five living generations from the matriarch of the family to the great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Sallie Bell (Montgomery) Suber – the matriarch – is the wife of the late Stewart Dorsey Suber, Sr. When asked how does she feel to know that she is the “glue” to holding four other generations of relatives together, at the age of 95 years, her response is:

“Well, I am blessed, and I love all of my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Some of them I know, and some of them I don’t know so good, but I know them when I see them. I know they are mine and I thank God for ALL (with emphasis) of them. I love them all – I love all of my children.”

Then, she laughs.

The irony of this statement just happens to be that this grateful, graceful lady has difficulty seeing well. Legally blind because of her continued battle with glaucoma, she really can see faces and features. Her children and grandchildren affirm that she does recognizes them with a big, wide smile when any of them visit with her. Her “you are getting fat” or “you are losing weight” are testaments of her vision.

From the union of Mr. Stewart and Mrs. Sallie Suber are six children: Stewart D. Suber, Jr. James Otis Suber(deceased), Ms. Clarenda S. Kindly, of Mountville; Mrs. Mary Othella Stover (Rufus) of Columbia; Mrs. Joyce Lee Caldwell(Vernon) of Batesburg, and Mr. Fred Douglas Suber.

From their collective relationships are 23 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

From the photograph, Mrs. Suber is seated with her children. Although distance, employment obligations and other family commitments inhibited a number of the grandchildren and the great(s) grandchildren from attending their photo shoot, the five generations are represented. Mrs. Suber wishes that she will someday have a photograph with the total 108 immediate family members present.

Congratulations are extended to this family as they celebrate the many gifts and well-wishes during the days of THE HOLIDAY SEASON 2017! Love reaches beyond boundaries.