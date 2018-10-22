Fall seasons coming to an end

Hello, Everyone Attached below is the athletic schedule for this week - Please come out and support the CHS and CMS Red Devil athletes this week as they wrap up their seasons and/or advance to playoffs!!!

Please remember, all faculty and staff get in free to all athletic events with faculty ID, BUT guests, spouses, children, etc.... must pay to enter the games. Your guests can not enter through the pass gate with you.

Wednesday: Round 1 of 3A State Playoffs for Girls' Tennis- Clinton vs. Chesnee at HOME at 5:00.

Thursday: JV Football @ Woodruff

CMS 7th Grade Football Away 5:00

CMS 8th Grade Football HOME 5:00

Riley Freeman- Signing to play soccer at Brevard College 9:00 in the CHS Auditorium- All faculty, staff, and students are welcome to attend!

Friday: 1) 5:30-7:30 Red Devil Trunk or Treat- 5th grade and younger get can trunk or treat on front lawn of CMS. Kids in costume will get a pass to get

into the game for free at the Trunk or Treat.

2) Varsity Football Game vs. Woodruff (Senior Night and Academic Excellence Night)- Kickoff is at 7:30.

3) Senior Night Celebrations: Will begin between 7:05-7:10- All senior football players, cheerleaders, trainers and band members!

4) Academic Excellence Celebrations: All students that have a pass to enter the game for making honor roll or principal's honor roll will meet at

the double gate under the stadium near the concession stand at 7:00. All students will stand on the field near the helmet as the team runs out on the field AFTER SENIOR NIGHT RECOGNITION IS OVER.

**This Friday, News Channel 7's Rise and Shine crew has chosen Clinton High School to showcase athletics, clubs, organizations, etc... just as they have done in the past. Please tune in this Friday morning to see many familiar faces from CMS and CHS!!!**

Thanks and GO BIG RED!!! - Nickie Templeton, athletics director