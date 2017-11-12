Fall Commencement is this week for Piedmont Tech

TUESDAY: Piedmont Technical College Will Hold Commencement

Piedmont Technical College will be holding fall commencement exercises on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Commencement exercises will begin at 3 p.m. in the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood.

Due to limited seating, tickets will be required for all guests attending the graduation ceremony. Each ticketholder, including children, will be entitled to one seat.

In recognition of their excellence and the stories they have told about their journeys in higher education, two graduating students will be speaking at the commencement ceremony.

Elizabeth McCurry was born and raised in Abbeville. She spent many years volunteering for every organization she could find from the Humane Society to the Miracle League. She decided she wanted to continue that work so she started at Piedmont Tech. She will be receiving her Associate in Arts Degree. She will be attending Lander University in the spring to pursue her bachelor's degree in Mass Communications with a minor in Non-Profit Management.

Cynthia Palmerin came to Greenwood from Guanajuato, Mexico as her parents sought a better life. She loved numbers and decided to enroll at Piedmont Tech. She will be receiving her Associate in Applied Science Degree with a major in Business Administration, Accounting concentration. She plans to enter the workforce and eventually continue her education.

A special feature of commencement exercises will be recognition of top graduates from Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, Newberry and Saluda counties.