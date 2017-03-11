Fall Back This Sunday

SUNDAY-FALL BACK: Dear Editor, I have written and recently published a 400 page ebook on daylight saving time, The Great Daylight Saving Time Controversy, via Australian eBook Publisher. It’s a book your readers might be interested in as daylight saving has a long and controversial history in the US and elsewhere and is topical twice a year.

I have attached a pdf of the book (the mobi and epub versions are too large for email) for review purposes or mention in a future daylight saving time article.

Daylight saving time has been described as one of the most controversial issues in modern history since it was first introduced nationally in 1916 by European countries on both sides of World War I to save fuel. This encyclopedia of daylight saving time examines the origins of the scheme as well as its history in every country that has ever used it up to the end of 2016. It also analyses daylight saving in each state of the US, Australia and Brazil, and each Canadian province. Information on South Carolina can be found on pages 140, 149, 156, 168, 171 and 379.

The book features many intriguing and often prolonged battles between advocates and critics of daylight saving time in countries around the world, as well as lighter moments. It highlights the determination of daylight saving time champions such as the UK’s William Willett, the US’s Robert Garland and Harley Staggers, New Zealand’s Thomas Sidey and Tasmania’s John Steer. It delves into the chaotic daylight saving time situations that emerged, notably in the US and Canada, but also elsewhere. Every country and sometimes each state has a different, interesting and usually controversial story to tell.

I don’t have a particular view on daylight saving time and haven’t set out to take sides. There’s plenty of material in the book to interest people on both sides of the debate. Members of the public can obtain a copy from Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y2R5KQ7), Kobo or Apple. A five star review at Amazon says this about the book: “Informative and even entertaining, this is the ‘bible’ for the topic of daylight saving time.”

I didn’t approach any literary agents or commercial publishers as I wanted the book to be timely and I didn’t think a literary agent or commercial publisher would be willing to take on such a work these days. The only two similar books are over a decade old.

I worked as a public servant (federal and state) for 25 years and in the business sector for 13 years. I have a background in economics, statistics, accounting, management, marketing, history, research, writing and editing.

The Great Daylight Saving Time Controversy is my third book. My others are A Weaver's Web, a historical novel set in Manchester, UK, and Through the Eyes of Thomas Pamphlett: Convict and Castaway, an account of an early Australian convict best known for being lost in the Moreton Bay area before the founding of Brisbane. Also, I hold a graduate management certificate in writing, editing and publishing, and coordinated and edited publications in the public service for many years.

Yours sincerely

Chris Pearce, BEcon (Hons), MBA

Brisbane, Australia

c_pearce@bigpond.net.au