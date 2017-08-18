Faculty retirees are first official tour of "the new" Neville Hall

PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE HOSTS TOUR OF RENEWED NEVILLE HALL FOR RETIRED FACULTY

Presbyterian College hosted a special tour and luncheon Thursday for retired faculty and members of the PC community of the renewed Neville Hall.

“We are ecstatic you are here this morning and taking the first official tour of the renewed Neville Hall,” Dr. Don Raber, provost, told those in attendance.

One feature for those in attendance was seeing several classrooms and offices named after former faculty members who had a significant impact on PC students.

The tour, which serves as a prelude to the official Neville Hall ribbon cutting to be held on Aug. 22, comes after 15 months of intensive work to renovate and expand the College’s signature building.

The Cornelson Center, the 14,000 square foot addition to Neville Hall, fulfills a need for space on campus. Along with the additional office and classroom space, additional student lounges were incorporated in the building project to allow for students to gather in groups for study and conversation.

In addition to the expansion, part of the renovation allowed for the hall to open the building’s rotunda, which had to be closed in previous renovations.

Built on the highest ground of the campus in 1907, Neville Hall stands as the focal point of the West Plaza. Its colonial-styled Georgian architecture set the pattern for all future buildings on campus.

PHOTO GALLERY: https://www.presby.edu/about/2017/08/17/presbyterian-college-hosts-tour-...