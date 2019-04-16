Explore local job opportunities

Laurens County companies coming together to host job fair for local students and residents

Laurens County residents are invited to attend a job fair hosted at the Piedmont Technical College campus at the Higher Education Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 25.

The spring job fair in Laurens County began four years ago as an effort to help graduating high school students find full-time employment opportunities, however, has expanded to include all residents.

The Piedmont Technical College campus at Laurens County Higher Education Center is located at 663 Medical Ridge Rd., Clinton, SC 29325. There will be a variety of job opportunities from an array of employers from various industries including manufacturing, health care, financial, and public service.

Job fair candidates are encouraged to dress professionally, bring copies of their resumes, and be prepared to speak about themselves and their skills. Should assistance be needed on resumes or first impressions prior to the job fair, candidates should visit the SCWorks Center located at 1029 W. Main St., Laurens, SC 29360.

This Job Fair is a collaborative effort between the Laurens County Development Corporation, The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, Upper Savannah SC Works, The Western Piedmont Education Consortium, The South Carolina Department of Commerce, Piedmont Technical College, and Laurens High School.