Experience the trails of Musgrove Mill

Ranger Guided Battlefield Hike Will Be June 1 at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

On Saturday, June 1, Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be offering a guided hike of the battlefield trail. The Battle of Musgrove's Mill, which occurred on August 19th, 1780, was a vital turning point in the Patriot's fight for independence on the South Carolina Backcountry.

This Ranger-led hike will cover the 1.5-mile battlefield trail, during which you will learn about why the battle was fought at Musgrove Mill, who participated, and what occurred during the battle.

The cost of the hike is just $2 a person.

Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking and bring bottled water.

Meet at the Visitor’s Center between 9:30 and 10 a.m. and the hike will begin at 10.

Space is limited, so reservations are required in advance. Reserve your spot by contacting the park at (864) 938-0100, or mgmillsp@scprt.com

Kid’s Day at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, June 15

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will offer a Kid’s Day program from 9 a.m. to noon June 15 for children ages 8-15. Come spend the day with a SC Revolutionary War militia man.

The kids will be taken on a one-hour guided hike of the 1.1 mile British Encampment Trail led by a Ranger dressed as a Revolutionary War militia man where they will learn about the history of the Battle of Musgrove Mill. They will then learn how to make beeswax candles, which they will be able to take home with them. The kids will end the program with a militia muster armed with wooden muskets and learn how to be Revolutionary War militia soldiers followed by the Ranger giving a musket loading and firing demonstration.

The price for this program will be $5 a child due upon arrival, however space will be limited so reservations are required. An adult chaperone is required to remain on site during the program. You must register by 4 p.m. June 14 by either emailing the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or calling at 864-938-0100.

Please meet at the Visitor’s Center at 9 a.m.

Please bring bottled water, and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather.

For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail us at mgmillssp@scprt.com