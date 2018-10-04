Excellence in Business at Presbyterian College

BUSINESS SENIORS HONORED DURING ANNUAL BANQUET

The Economics and Business Administration department honored its seniors during the annual Society for the Advancement of Management banquet on March 27 in the Mabry-Smith-Yonce Center.

The department presented awards and scholarships to students who have distinguished themselves in economics and business administration. Students showing great promise in their respective major areas were also honored.

This year’s guest speaker was Mark Owens ’07, president and CEO of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce. Owens served as the Greer Chamber of Commerce CEO and President from 2014-2017.

Awards and Scholarships

Outstanding Senior Award

The Department of Economics and Business Administration’s Outstanding Senior award is traditionally given to the senior who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in his or her work in the Department based on academic record, initiative and achievement in the department, commitment to excellence, and potential for success.

This year, Economics and Business Administration department presented three awards to outstanding seniors in each of the majors and concentrations in the department:

The Outstanding Senior in Economics is Anna Cooke.

The Outstanding Senior in Accounting is Cortney Storey.

The Outstanding Senior in Management is Katie Bishop.

Scholarships

The Economics and Business Administration department presented scholarships to the following students:

Kelsey Yeager received the Carl J. Arnold Scholarship, established in 1991 upon the retirement of Dana Professor of Economics Dr. Carl J. Arnold. The scholarship is given to rising juniors or seniors who possess an exemplary work ethic and show promise in the field.

Danielle Nunnery received the W. Fred Chapman, Jr. Scholarship, established in 2001 in honor of Robert M. Vance Professor of Economics Dr. Fred Chapman. The scholarship is given to rising juniors or seniors who possess an exemplary work ethic and show promise in the field.

Josh Urwick received the Robert E. and Francis P. Bunnell Scholarship, given annually to a student who shows future promise and aptitude in business and the humanities.

Ryne Maness, Cody Montgomery, and Caroline Dyar received the Joseph E. and Geraldine A. Patrick Scholarships, awarded to rising seniors who show great promise in the field of business administration. The Patrick scholarships were given by Mrs. Patrick and the late Mr. Patrick, who served on the Board of Trustees.

Megan Dreyer and Zoe Montague received the Jim C. Oleand Scholarship, given annually to a student who shows promise in the field of accounting and the field of business. The Oleand scholarship is given in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Oleand by their children.

Hannah Davidson, Harper Hutson, and Caroline Stone received the Ouida Cox Bailey Scholarship, awarded to business administration majors who have shown outstanding achievement. The award was established by Mrs. Bailey.

Burke Long, Matthew Rhodes, and Josh Urwick received the Kenneth N. Baker Scholarship, given annually to students who have shown outstanding achievement.

Jake Fuller, Collin McKinnon, and Kevin Yascur received the P.S. Bailey Scholarship, given by Mrs. P.S. Bailey in memory of her husband. The scholarship is awarded to students who have shown outstanding achievement.

Sela Vaughan received the Wall Street Journal Award, given to a graduating senior who has shown outstanding academic achievement.

Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society

The Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society invites the top 20% of economics and business majors as measured by GPA who have earned at least 60 hours. The following students have been inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society:

Alejandro Bejar

Katie Bishop

Will Brock

Thomas Broom

Anna Cooke

Hannah Davidson

Gran Howard

Brook Huggins

Burke Long

Ryne Maness

Celia Mansour

Collin McKinnon

Danielle Nunnery

Jake Sauls

Caroline Stone

Josh Urwick

Sela Vaughan

Honors Students

Students who have conducted honors research with a departmental faculty member will receive recognition during commencement. Two business administration students have distinguished themselves as honors students:

Katie Bishop studied citizens’ attitudes towards taxes. Her research was quite comprehensive, going back 4,000 years and moving forward to today. Katie’s analysis provides insight to the complaints and problems that American taxpayers and tax professionals face. She will present her research at the SC Upstate Research Symposium and during Honors Day.

Sela Vaughan conducted an analysis to estimate the economic impact of Presbyterian College on Laurens County. Sela’s impressive research shows that in 2017 PC created a total economic impact of more than $85 million and 550 jobs in the local economy. Sela will present her research at Honors Day as well.