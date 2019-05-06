Examining, Protecting SC Rivers

Water, sewer board hears a new entity, River Basin Councils, will have influence

The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission and Greenwood County are strengthening their alliance in preparation of the formation of River Basin Councils.

State-sanctioned partnerships of utilities, business, environmental and other groups, the eight River Basin Councils will play an important role in controlling flooding and responding to drought, the LCWSC board was told last Tuesday.

The board agreed to spend $18,800 to match Greenwood County’s $21,100 for a water-expert consultant to develop a plan for how much water each county should draw from Lake Greenwood. The lake is unique in the state in that it is owned by a county (Greenwood) with a hydro-power license.

Once the River Basin Councils are established, all factors including how much water is drawn from a lake or river that could affect the state’s water supply will need to be on the record.

“The model for the Saluda (River, which feeds Lake Greenwood) needs to include our out-take,” LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field said. “This is an important partnership that we continue to strengthen.”

By 2021, the Laurens County rural water authority will begin drawing water from Lake Greenwood and using the water to supplement its three other sources of water for its 14,475 billed customers (16,000 water taps total).

“We need to make sure we’re first at the table with a unified voice and information in hand,” Greenwood County Engineer Rob Russian said.

LCWSC and Greenwood County officials envision the Lake Greenwood Safe Yield Study as “a living document” capable of responding to drought-like conditions and the potential for flooding due to heavy rainfall. The Lowcountry of South Carolina is experiencing moderate drought now; by contrast, the State experienced the 100-year-flood in 2015.

The Saluda Basin and Lake Greenwood - “a wide spot in the river,” Field said - sits in a strategic spot. It’s downstream from development-heavy Greenville and upstream from recreation-heavy Lake Murray/Columbia.

Officials said if water gets scarce, the Greenwood-Laurens area could experience “a tug of war”.

In other business, the LCWSC board delayed action on an important part of the new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant.

A new letter of conditions is coming from the water plant’s funding source, the US Department of Agriculture, authorizing LCWSC to borrow more money. The agency is upgrading some treatment options and developing a full-fledged water sampling lab at the new treatment plant. Loan and grant funding will be used to pay for a wide-ranging water distribution system, including a new water tank on Milam Road near Clinton and a water-line link to Joanna.

The plant and lines are one of the largest ever infrastructure projects in Laurens County.

(The LCWSC board meets the fourth Tuesday of each month, 8:15 am in the commission office, Hwy 221 S, Laurens.)