An event to help dads

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 11:59am Vic MacDonald
Greenville venue will host Fatherhood Coalition
South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families
REGION: Upstate Fatherhood Coalition Will Host First “Fueling Fathers” Networking Event

 

 

Networking Event Aims to Raise Funds for Fatherhood Program Participants

 

GREENVILLE – Upstate Fatherhood Coalition is hosting its first “Fueling Fathers” networking and fundraising event on Tuesday, August 15 at Up on the Roof in downtown Greenville. The address is 1250 Riverplace #800, Greenville, event from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The goal of this event is to support fathers as they strive to become positive role models in their child’s lives. Funds raised will be used to assist fathers with expenses to support their children such as: parent/child activities, emergency housing/utility assistance and transportation.

“These fathers have obtained jobs, but sometimes they need an extra boost. Sometimes they could use some gas money to get to work or pay a utility bill when they are in a bind,” said Kelly Walker, Upstate Fatherhood Coalition executive director. “Even the smallest difficulty can reverse the progress our fathers make. So, if our fathers fall short, we want to be there to help.”

Guest speaker for this event is Clemson University’s Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Lee Gill. 

Guests will also have the opportunity to hear personal testimonies from dads in the fatherhood program and program staff will be available to answer questions about the fatherhood initiative.

There will be live entertainment by the Frank Johnson Band and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search for Fueling Fathers. For more information, please call Cierra Goolsby at (864) 241-4464 or Cortney Burgess at (864) 346-2365.

 

About Upstate Fatherhood Coalition

The Upstate Fatherhood Coalition Fatherhood Initiative helps fathers overcome the barriers that prevent them from being the responsible and involved fathers children need them to be. Upstate Fatherhood Coalition serves Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenwood, Greenville, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg counties. It is one of 17 fatherhood program centers serving 33 counties throughout the state, supported by the South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families.

 

Learn more at www.scfathersandfamilies.com

About the South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families is a ministry of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine based in Richfield, Ohio. Its mission is based on the conviction that children thrive when an engaged, responsible father is active in their lives. In South Carolina, many children live in a father-absent home, and the consequences are dire. To address this problem, The Center supports 17 fatherhood programs currently serving 33 counties across the state while promoting father-friendly policies and practices and helping to erase society's negative stereotypes of non-custodial, low-income dads.

