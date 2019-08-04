Event, free to public, Women In Politics

South Carolina Women in Politics Will Be the Focus of Thursday Event at PC's Harper

Two prominent women in politics will headline this year’s Samuel C. Waters Lecture Series in Political Science at PC. The event will take place Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m.

Inez Tenenbaum and Rep. Mandy Norrell will participate in a panel entitled "Making History through Her Story: South Carolina Women in Politics.”

Tenenbaum is the former chair of the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission and former S.C. Superintendent of Education. Norrell is the current representative of District 44 in the S.C. legislature and 2018 candidate for S.C. lieutenant governor.

The free event is open to the public.

It will take place in the Harper Center. A reception will precede the event at 6:30 p.m.

The Samuel C. Waters Lecture Series in Political Science highlights the value and relevance of the study of politics and contemporary issues. The lecture series hosts notable political scholars as guest lectures, who through their research and writings, enrich the academic experience for PC students as well as engage the local community.