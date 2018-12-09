Event Cancelled

Sept. 11, 2018: Monitoring Hurricane Florence

Presbyterian College values the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. We are currently monitoring Hurricane Florence to ensure we can take necessary precautions for the safety of our PC community.

Due to the storm, the following events have been postponed until further notice:

The pep rally scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 13

Family Weekend scheduled for Friday to Sunday, Sep. 14 to 16

Community Brunch scheduled for Sunday, Sep. 16

All athletic events are considered pending at this time, including the upcoming volleyball games, soccer matches and the football game against Stetson University this Saturday.

We will continue to monitor the storm and will provide an update on Thursday regarding the pending athletic events and all other campus events.

Red Cross shelters in the area are available to provide shelter for Laurens County residents who may need it. The two Red Cross approved shelters are the Laurens YMCA and the First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center in Clinton These locations will be on standby if needed.

Students are asked to please share this message with your parents or other family members.

Visit www.presby.edu/weather for any updated information.

THE CITY OF CLINTON PREPARES FOR HURRICANE FLORENCE

City of Clinton personnel are actively monitoring Hurricane Florence as well as participating in state and local emergency management preparations.

Employees are currently making preparations to be ready for a potential threat to our citizens such as clearing storm drains, stocking trucks and ensuring emergency equipment and vehicles are equipped and fueled.

The City will move into Operation Condition 3 early Thursday morning to further city preparations.

City of Clinton Director of Risk Management Robin Entrekin encourages all citizens to begin preparations now, but especially those with special medical needs. “Citizens that have medical conditions/concerns such as prescription medications or home based oxygen generators and similar medical equipment should begin making preparations now for back up sources such as ensuring medications are filled, alternative electrical energy sources and fuel are available, as well as having fresh batteries for flashlights and additional water/food supplies on hand in the event of a power outage.”

Clinton Public Works crews are working to clear storm drains in preparation for large amounts of rainfall and have contacted the Laurens office of the Department of Transportation to request preventative assistance in storm drain clean outs as well. “We realize there are several areas in the city limits that are prone to flooding when we receive significant amounts of rainfall. Unfortunately, some of the flood prone areas are located in state or privately maintained areas. We have requested assistance from the local department of transportation in regards to these problem areas,” reports Clinton Public Works Director Dale Satterfield.

Satterfield also encourages residents to assist with keeping the storm drainage system working properly by not placing yard debris and other items adjacent or next to drainage structures.

Laurens County Emergency Management Director Joey Avery met with City Manager Bill Ed Cannon, Police Chief Robin Morse, and Director of Risk Management Robin Entrekin to review the county’s emergency plan and process for opening Red Cross approved shelters.

“We have two Red Cross approved shelters that will be on standby should we need to open them. These shelters are the Laurens YMCA and the FirstPresbyterian Church Family Life Center in Clinton. I have coordinated with DSS and Red Cross as they have established staff on call shift schedules to manage shelter operations. We will also have water as well as MRE's on hand for immediate food needs until feeding operations can be established,” Avery said.

Avery went on to say, “Shelter operations must be opened and staffed by trained personnel around the clock to operate correctly. So our process, as it has been in the past is, anyone needing a shelter will be directed to the Clinton and Laurens City Police Departments for initial staging. Once we identity a shelter is needed, we will open one very quickly. This process will allow us to better utilize our manpower and staffing requirements.”

City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said, “We are ready and City staff including key senior administrative staff, public works, police and fire personnel are on-call 24 hours a day to address any situation that may arise. Additionally, we are in constant contact with local and state emergency management agencies and we will post safety, outage information and weather updates on our website and social media outlets as it is available.”

Clinton Police Chief Robin Morse encourages citizens to make emergency preparations and plans now reminding citizens, “It’s better to err on the side of caution.”

To report an outage, street flooding, downed trees or power lines call 833.7520 or 833.7512.