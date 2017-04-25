Evening with a journalist

Fountain Inn Museum presents “An Evening with Robert Quillen,” as a part of the quarterly Hooked on History speakers series

During the first half of the twentieth century, one of the most read newspaper writers in the nation plied his craft from the unlikely address of Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

Robert Quillen, once familiar to more than ten million readers per day, was the owner and publisher of the Fountain Inn Tribune for almost four decades.

His friends included the likes of Will Rogers, Alexander Woolcott, and Bernard Baruch, and his by line ran from coast to coast and several foreign countries -- yet he never left the adopted village he called home.

On Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m., a one-man show, An Evening With Robert Quillen, will recount some of the home spun humor and opinions of the Upstate's legendary newspaperman. He will be portrayed by Don Nickson, a local proponent of the arts, who developed the project.

"Once we began the research, it quickly became apparent that one program wouldn't even come close to doing justice to this uniquely gifted writer," Nickson said. "So it was a task of winnowing down the content, and hitting as many high spots as possible within the bounds of a one hour program."

Quillen began publishing the Tribune in 1911, and labored right up to his death in 1948. The Fountain Inn Museum archives hold the preponderance of his work, mostly in newsprint form.

There is no admission charge for the performance, which will be presented in the museum's gallery. The museum is located at 102 Depot Street, in the center of Fountain Inn. For more information, call the museum's director, Randall Frye, at (864) 862-2586.