EVACUATION SATURDAY

BREAKING: Expect Irma evacuation to begin Saturday morning, SC governor says

BY JAMIE SELF

jself@thestate.com

COLUMBIA

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster says he intends to order some S.C. residents, mostly likely along the coast, to evacuate Saturday morning as Hurricane Irma moves closer to making landfall.

The evacuation, expected to begin 10 a.m. Saturday, will trigger immediate lane reversals along I-26 to carry westbound traffic away from the coast, McMaster told reporters Thursday at the state’s emergency management center.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the governor ordered healthcare facilities in coastal counties to evacuate. The counties impacted by the order are Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Dorchester, Charleston, Berkeley, Georgetown and Horry.

About 143 healthcare facilities – including hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living centers and alcohol and substance abuse facilities – are included in the evacuation order.

Irma remained a dangerous category 5 hurricane as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, churning off of the northern coast of the Dominican Republic. The storm is expected to turn north, tracking along Florida’s eastern coast and making landfall somewhere along the Georgia or South Carolina coasts.

McMaster also issued an executive order demanding that dam owners lower water levels in preparation for the heavy rainfall expected with Irma. The state did the same last year when Hurricane Matthew hit, causing heavy rainfall and flooding on some areas of the state.

McMaster said if Irma continues paths currently predicted that schools and government offices also will be closed on Monday and Tuesday in some or all of the 46 counties in the state.

The state also is preparing to provide transportation to S.C. residents who need help evacuating.

S.C. Emergency Management spokesman Derrec Becker said about 300 coach-style buses should be in the state soon to help with evacuations.

About 200 shelters have been identified, many located in schools. They will open Saturday, McMaster said, if the storm continues its path and an evacuation is ordered.

Midlands and Upstate schools likely will be included in the closures to clear roads to allow for the evacuation to take place, he said.

“We are going to have a lot of people trying to get away from the coast and to go to the Midlands and the Upstate.”

McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday as a "precaution" allowing the state to prepare for the potential impact of the hurricane, a category 5 storm as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Check back for more details on traffic and the state’s emergency preparations for Irma.

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself