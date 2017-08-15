Ethical Leadership - program is Monday

Presbyterian College to host guest lecture on ethical leadership

Presbyterian College will host a guest lecture by Dr. Walter E. Fluker, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Professor of Ethical Leadership for the Boston University School of Theology.

The lecture, “Ethical Leadership: The Quest for Character, Civility, and Community,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, in the Harper Center. A dessert reception will follow the lecture. This event is free and open to the public.

Fluker is also the editor of the Howard Thurman Papers Project and Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Initiative for the Development of Ethical Leadership (MLK-IDEAL) of Boston University School of Theology. As part of MLK-IDEAL, Fluker developed a massive Open Online Course entitled “Ethical Leadership: Character, Civility, and Community,” that launched in 2016. More than 7,000 participants from all over the globe engaged in the course, which explores theoretical and practical elements of ethical leadership through engagement with prominent leadership theorists and leaders in the areas of education, business, government, philanthropy, and global citizenship.

Known as an expert in the theory and practice of ethical leadership, Fluker has served on numerous committees and boards including the Urban League of Rochester, N.Y., and the National Selection Committee for U.S. News and World Report America’s Best Leaders. He has served as a consultant and workshop leader for numerous organizations as diverse as Democratic Leadership Council National Conversation, Goldman Sachs Global Leaders Program, the Boys and Girls Club of America, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

He has international experience as a consultant, lecturer, and faculty, which has taken him to West and South Africa, Cuba, Austria, Hong Kong, Nigeria, India, and China.

As a published author, Fluker’s volume four, “The Soundless Passion of a Single Mind,” from the series entitled, “The Papers of Howard Washington Thurman,” is scheduled for release in 2017 and volume five is in process. In 2009, his book, “Ethical Leadership: The Quest for Character, Civility, and Community,” was published. Fluker will be available to sign books purchased in advance.

Fluker earned his Ph.D. in social ethics from Boston University, a Master of Divinity from Garrett-Evangelical Seminary, a bachelors degree in philosophy and biblical studies from Trinity College; and received a Doctor of Humanities, Honoris Causa from Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C.