Escapee is being sought

Sun, 09/02/2018 - 12:37pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens Police Department

 

Laurens Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of Tevin Oneil Brown w-PDF. 

 

Brown was placed in custody on a Domestic Violence 1st degree warrant. After he was booked into our agency he was escorted to the water fountain. As he was being escorted back to the holding area he pushed away from the officer and ran out the building.  Officers attempted to locate Brown to no avail. He is now wanted for Escape in addition to the Domestic Violence Charges he was initially picked up for. 

Brown was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt. 

If you see Brown or know of his whereabouts please contact Laurens Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME. 

