31st Traffic Fatality of the Year

TODAY & TOMORROW: Law Enforcement is on the look-out for YOU - Mr. Drunk Driver, Mrs. Distracted Driver.
The SC Highway Patrol and all Laurens County law enforcement agencies are on the lookout - in a special blitz enforcement - for DUI, speeding, distracted driving, and no seat belt violations, Oct. 24 & 25 in Laurens County. The blitz is in response to Laurens County's 30 Traffic Fatalities so far this year (plus one more on an ATV).
The time of year also influences the blitz - Halloween is next Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming up, the time changes on Nov. 4. Holidays (and trick or treating) put more vehicles on the road, and the end of Daylight Saving Times means people are headed to and from work in conditions they have not yet gotten used to - before dawn and after sundown.
Statewide, traffic fatalities are up 10 now over this time last year. Troopers will give special emphasis to the main highways - two Interstates and major roads - in Laurens County to stop and tickets people committing the Top 4 traffic violations.
Remember - ALWAYS drive with your full attention on the road.
A single-vehicle wreck a few miles west of Laurens Monday evening resulted in another Laurens County highway fatality. Lance Corporal Justin Southerland of the Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred at approximately 6:20 Monday evening on Fort Lindley Road, near SC Highway 252. He said the victim was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Pickup northbound when the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, then struck a tree. Trooper Southerland said the driver, who had not been seat-belted, was transported to by EMS to Laurens County Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek identified the deceased yesterday as 34-year-old Alan Dale Johnson of Baynes Creek Road, Gray Court. Mrs. Cheek said that Mr. Johnson died at the hospital at 8:06 Monday evening. She said death was caused by blunt force trauma to the chest.
Alan Dale Johnson becomes the 31st traffic fatality in Laurens County for 2018.