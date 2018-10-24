31st Traffic Fatality of the Year

TODAY & TOMORROW: Law Enforcement is on the look-out for YOU - Mr. Drunk Driver, Mrs. Distracted Driver.

The SC Highway Patrol and all Laurens County law enforcement agencies are on the lookout - in a special blitz enforcement - for DUI, speeding, distracted driving, and no seat belt violations, Oct. 24 & 25 in Laurens County. The blitz is in response to Laurens County's 30 Traffic Fatalities so far this year (plus one more on an ATV).

The time of year also influences the blitz - Halloween is next Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming up, the time changes on Nov. 4. Holidays (and trick or treating) put more vehicles on the road, and the end of Daylight Saving Times means people are headed to and from work in conditions they have not yet gotten used to - before dawn and after sundown.

Statewide, traffic fatalities are up 10 now over this time last year. Troopers will give special emphasis to the main highways - two Interstates and major roads - in Laurens County to stop and tickets people committing the Top 4 traffic violations.

Remember - ALWAYS drive with your full attention on the road.

