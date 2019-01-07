Employees' Accomplishment Is Rewarded

City of Clinton Workers’ Comp Modifier Hits Enviable Low AND Tourism Grants Deadline

The City of Clinton will enjoy a historic low on its workers’ compensation insurance experience modifier, according to the National Council on Compensation Insurance, Inc. (NCCI).

NCCI is the nation’s largest information company serving the workers compensation marketplace in calculating workers compensation experience ratings.

Due to low frequency and low severity of on the job injuries over the last few years, City of Clinton employees have achieved an experience modifier rating of .79 for the upcoming workers’ compensation insurance renewal on July 1st. Base premiums are multiplied by the experience modifier rating, to determine final premium costs to the city. The .79 rating means the City of Clinton will be paying only 79% of the national comparable average premium for its class code.

Robin Entrekin, Director of Risk Management and Human Resources said, “This rating low is a great testament to the commitment of our employees who practice safe work habits, follow safety policies, and exhibit daily dedication to the safety program. Our employees are truly the best, and deserve all the credit for this achievement.”

City Council reaffirms the city’s safety statement each year in January and fully supports the safety program. “Travelers and McGriff Insurance companies have been fantastic partners to work with, and I trust our relationship with both of them continues into the foreseeable future. Our association with Travelers and McGriff is reliable, and we are appreciative to their attentive staff,” Entrekin continued.

The rating achievement was announced to employees at the city’s safety luncheon May 24.

Representatives from Travelers and McGriff Insurance were in attendance. The two organizations, along with the City of Clinton, sponsored the event. As a result of the low rating, all employees were named “Safety Employee of the Year” instead of singling out one employee. Entrekin added, “The low rating signifies, that everyone was contributing to the safety program and the Safety Committee felt it fitting that each and every one, should be named Safety Employee of the Year.”

City Manager Bill Ed Cannon agreed, “Our employees deserve to be recognized and rewarded for this great achievement and I am proud of all of them.”

To recognize the entire city staff for their safety accomplishment, the City Manager has declared Friday, July 5th as “Safety Employee of the Year Day” and will give city employees the day off, to coincide with the July 4th holiday.

CITY ANNOUNCES TOURISM GRANT PROGRAM

Grants available to organizations for marketing tourism related events

The City of Clinton will open the 2019 Accommodations Tax Grant Program funding cycle on Wednesday July 5, 2019. Organizations that attract or provide for tourists are encouraged to apply to the city for grant funding to support their projects.

Revenue generated from the state tax on overnight accommodations within the city limits is returned by the state to the municipality in which it was generated. A portion of those funds will be disbursed annually through a competitive grant program to support tourism based projects within the City.

Accommodations Tax Grant funds are designed to support services and events that are related to tourism and promote tourism in the community. Examples of eligible events include festivals, concerts, and the development of tourist related facilities. Organizations receiving funding from these grants will be required to use them to cover costs associated with the marketing of their event to persons residing outside our local area.

Applications are available at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center located at 211 North Broad Street between 8 AM and 5 PM or on the city’s website. All applications must be completed in their entirety and received at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center no later than 5 PM on Monday, August 19, 2019. No late grant application will be accepted and any late applications will be returned to the applicant. Applications will be reviewed by the city’s accommodations tax review committee, with final approval of the grants coming from the city council.