Eminent Domain Lawsuit Is Filed

Attorneys for Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. law firm have filed the first set of condemnations for property in Laurens and Spartanburg counties on behalf of the Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission LLC as plaintiff. This action - also known as "eminent domain" - is authorized by the Natural Gas Act and a FERC certificate order.

Property owners in Laurens County affected by the lawsuit, filed in Greenville federal court, and the amount of land affected are:

8.49 acres, Steven W, Oliver;

0.89 acre, Robert B. Weathers, Jenny H. Weathers;

2.899 acres, Willie Bee Lanier, Judy Ann Jacks, Jane Rena Carr, Jill Elaine Ridlehuber;

1.49 acres, Estate of Mary D. Simpson;

1.70 acres, The Lindsay Tract (Dennis A. Lindsay and others);

1.206 acres, The Jones Tract (Brunell Jones and others); and

1.957 acres, Jennifer E. Copeland.

Dominion is going to federal court to acquire 5 tracts in Spartanburg Court. The company wants to built a "direct line" natural gas pipeline in a portion of Spartanburg and Newberry counties, and on a straight line north-to-south through Laurens County, for its Transco to Charleston project. The company already has a natural gas line for this project, but it travels east and bypasses Laurens County. The new pipeline will serve 3 industries in the Lowcountry, and all the natural gas from this pipeline has been ascribed (or purchased) by these companies.

Laurens County will receive $500,000 a year, for the lifetime of the pipeline, in property taxes from these rights-of-way. Property owners still own the land, but with strict prohibitions on what can be built on or near the pipeline, and with permanent access to the pipeline by Dominion.

Dominion can decide what other utility uses (cellphone towers, etc.) can be placed on the easements. These property owners whose land is being acquired through condemnation have decided not to sell the easements to Dominion, after negotiations with the firm's land acquisition representative. Some property owners have complained to the Laurens County Council about "bullying" tactics.

Attorneys representing Dominion are Sarah P. Spruil, Greenville, and John G. Tamasitis, Columbia. Property owners, or others who think they have a claim to these tracts, who do not file a response to the legal action are considered to have consenting to the property being taken, and to the court setting a dollar amount compensation. Affected property owners also can file a "notice of appearance" and will be notified when to come to federal court in Greenville and present testimony. (The case number is: 6:17-cv-00468-BHH.)

