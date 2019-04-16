Home / Breaking News / Egg Hunt - New Location

Egg Hunt - New Location

Tue, 04/16/2019 - 9:43am Vic MacDonald

Let's go (egg) hunting!!!

 

The City of Clinton Easter Egg Hunt, postponed from Saturday because of the threat of bad weather, is on again.

This time it will be this Thursday, 10:30 am (District 56 is on spring break), at Woodbridge Senior Living Clinton, formerly Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community, at 300 Jacobs Hwy, Clinton (next to Bojangles). Bring your Easter Baskets!!!

Lots and lots of eggs to find - this is a free event.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here