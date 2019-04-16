Egg Hunt - New Location

Let's go (egg) hunting!!!

The City of Clinton Easter Egg Hunt, postponed from Saturday because of the threat of bad weather, is on again.

This time it will be this Thursday, 10:30 am (District 56 is on spring break), at Woodbridge Senior Living Clinton, formerly Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community, at 300 Jacobs Hwy, Clinton (next to Bojangles). Bring your Easter Baskets!!!

Lots and lots of eggs to find - this is a free event.