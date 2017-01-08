Eclipse can be viewed at the Laurens Library

Eclipse Events Set at the Laurens Library

The Laurens County Library is getting ready for the total eclipse on August 21, and the excitement has already begun.

See the Library’s web page at www.lcpl.org for links to information about the eclipse including exact times of the eclipse and safety information.

The library is giving away a limited supply of free glasses that will allow viewers to safely look at the sun during the eclipse. These are limited to one per adult. Come into either the Laurens or Clinton library to obtain a pair, and they are available only while supplies last.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21st, the Laurens Library will be hosting a viewing party. The lawn is perfect for viewing the eclipse, and the meeting room will be open for cooling off and refreshments. Take a break from outside and watch live streaming events from across the country as totality moves toward Laurens.

Glasses for viewing the eclipse will be available for use at this event, and everyone is welcome.

www.totaleclipselaurenssc.com