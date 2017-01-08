Home / Breaking News / Eclipse can be viewed at the Laurens Library

Eclipse can be viewed at the Laurens Library

Tue, 08/01/2017 - 10:15am Vic MacDonald
Inside & Outside viewing will be available Aug. 21
The Laurens County Public Library

Eclipse Events Set at the Laurens Library

 

The Laurens County Library is getting ready for the total eclipse on August 21, and the excitement has already begun. 

See the Library’s web page at www.lcpl.org for links to information about the eclipse including exact times of the eclipse and safety information.  

The library is giving away a limited supply of free glasses that will allow viewers to safely look at the sun during the eclipse. These are limited to one per adult. Come into either the Laurens or Clinton library to obtain a pair, and they are available only while supplies last.  

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21st, the Laurens Library will be hosting a viewing party. The lawn is perfect for viewing the eclipse, and the meeting room will be open for cooling off and refreshments. Take a break from outside and watch live streaming events from across the country as totality moves toward Laurens.   

Glasses for viewing the eclipse will be available for use at this event, and everyone is welcome.

 

www.totaleclipselaurenssc.com

 

 

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

