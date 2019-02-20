Home / Breaking News / The Echo Theater - how to use it

The Echo Theater - how to use it

Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:21am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo by Vic MacDonald

WANTED: Ideas for re-use w-articles and video 

 

A community talk is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m. at Laurens City Hall for the community to present re-use ideas for the Echo Theater. Once home of the world-renowned “Redneck Shop,” the theater has been acquired and set for redevelopment by a community group. Initial plans call for a clean-up and stabilizing of the building, as future plans are developed. The public is invited to present ideas.

 

- Photo by Vic MacDonald

 

https://www.thestate.com/news/local/article221280365.html

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YU9VXOS_zu8

 

http://www.indexjournal.com/news/clinton-native-takes-up-fight-for-redne...

 

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5314450/

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here