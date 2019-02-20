The Echo Theater - how to use it

WANTED: Ideas for re-use w-articles and video

A community talk is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m. at Laurens City Hall for the community to present re-use ideas for the Echo Theater. Once home of the world-renowned “Redneck Shop,” the theater has been acquired and set for redevelopment by a community group. Initial plans call for a clean-up and stabilizing of the building, as future plans are developed. The public is invited to present ideas.

- Photo by Vic MacDonald

