Eastside will host the school board

The District 56 Board of Trustees will meet this Monday (Nov. 19), 7:30 pm at Eastside Elementary School, 103 Old Colony Rd., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public.

This is a change from the board's normal 4th Monday meeting date, because of the Thanksgiving weekend. Beginning at 7:30, the board will have opening remarks, welcome, Pledge of Allegiance and The Star Spangled Banner, Eastside Elementary School Presentation, Swearing-In of Re-elected Board Members, and Election of Board Officers. Then will come audience participation, 15 minutes - 3 mnin per participant.

Under the Superintendent's Report, the board will hear about School/District Report Cards update, personalized learning, upcoming events, October finance information, update on Wilder Stadium, and action items - second and final reading of Section J Policies (Students), approval of ACCESS testing waiver, and action(s) needed from the executive session (personnel, contracts, student discipline).

Upcoming meetings/events are:

Nov. 29 (by invitation) - Legislative Delegation Thanksgiving Celebration;

No meeting in December;

Jan. 28 board meeting - board appreciation - Clinton High Auditorium, 7:30 pm;

Feb. 25, board meeting, Clinton Middle Media Center, 7:30 pm; and

March 25, board meeting, MS Bailey Multi-purpose Room, 7:30 pm.