Easters: An Award for Distinguished Service

Laurens County Farmers Receive Highest Honor from SC Farm Bureau

Myrtle Beach, SC – Long-time Laurens County farmers Glen and Marilyn Easter received the Distinguished Service Award from the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation (SCFB) during the organization’s 74th annual meeting in Myrtle Beach recently.

SCFB President Harry Ott said, “We are truly lucky to have Glen and Marilyn as members and advocates for Farm Bureau. They are so deserving of this award, and I thank them for their countless hours of dedication to our organization and to agriculture in South Carolina and beyond.”

“Both Marilyn and Glen have been major contributors to the dairy industry within our state, and admirable volunteers for Farm Bureau. Without their leadership, contributions and kind words, SCFB and South Carolina agriculture would not succeed as it does.”

The couple moved to Laurens in April 1978 from Addison, Vermont, where they established Eastglen Farms. They are the proud owners of 300 Jersey cattle and are widely known for producing high-quality animals for their personal operation as well as national and international milk markets.

The Easters have been closely involved in Farm Bureau for many years. Marilyn is the current chair of the Laurens County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee and has served in this position since 2013. They have also served on the Laurens County Farm Bureau Board, the Dairy Advisory Committee and the SCFB State Board.

Their involvement in the dairy industry stretches across county and state lines, including involvement in dairy organizations at the national level. Marilyn is the past president of the SC Jersey Cattle Association and the Jersey Cattle All American Junior and Open Shows. Glen is a corporate board member of Dairy Farmers of America, including having served on six different committees. He is the past chair of the Southeastern United Dairy Industry Association Board and president of the United Dairy Herd Improvement Association. They have also traveled abroad to Dubai and Colombia for international dairy projects.

The Easters have been recipients of many awards, including National Grange Young Couple of the year, the American Jersey Cattle Association Distinguished Service Award, the South Carolina Jersey Cattle Association Honors Award, S.C. Master Farm Family Award, S.C. Purebred Dairy Cattle Association Master Breeder Award and Small Business of the Year Award from the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. Marilyn was named the SC Agricultural Woman of the Year and was awarded the S.C. Dr. Glenn Krohn 4-H Volunteer of the Year Award, among other 4-H volunteer awards.

The Easters were humbled to receive the award. “We believe our best accomplishment is yet to come,” said Marilyn. “We are so thankful for our many years with Farm Bureau and we look forward to many more years.”

The SCFB Distinguished Service Award has been presented to one person, or couple, each year since 1957. The award recognizes service to agriculture and lifelong commitment to Farm Bureau and to the preservation of family farmers and rural lifestyles.

South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves more than 100,000 member families in 47 chapters. For more information, please visit www.scfb.org.