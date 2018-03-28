Dutton stock car racing book in audio

AUDIO VERSION OF “LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE” IS OUT

A year after its release in Kindle and paperback, Monte Dutton’s first stock car racing novel, Lightning in a Bottle, is available in audio.

Available at Audible, Amazon and iTunes, the sound version of the Clinton resident’s sixth novel is narrated by Charleston radio personality Jay Harper.

“When he finished, Jay told me he thought he was Charlie Jarman,” Dutton said in reference to the character who narrates the first-person novel. “We have tentatively agreed to work together on a sound version of the second Barrie Jarman Adventure, Life Gets Complicated.

“I’m a reader. I prefer reading books because it takes less time than listening. When I first listened to Jay’s interpretation, I thought to myself, well, this might be a better rendering of my book. That’s a hard admission for a writer to make.”

Kenley Strecker narrated the audio version of Dutton’s fifth novel, Cowboys Come Home, in a version released last fall. All seven of his novels are available in Kindle and print versions via Amazon and selected bookstores.

Amazon readers rate Lightning in a Bottle at 4.8 on a scale of 5 in customer reviews.

Dutton was a NASCAR beat reporter for 20 seasons (1993-2012), but Lightning in a Bottle was his first novel about the sport. The sequel was released in the fall.

“I’m hoping that audio is a particularly attractive option for racing fans,” he said. “Many fans enjoy following the sport on the way to and from work, not to mention to and from race tracks. Stock car racing is popular with truckers and travelers, whether by car, truck, train, bus or plane.”

The hero of Lightning in a Bottle, is talented, rebellious, wild, independent, and intelligent. Talent takes him to the top, but his refusal to yield to authority keeps him in trouble with the powers that be.

“I invented Barrie Jarman as a tie between stock car’s future and past. He is a throwback to the working-class heroes who dominated the sport when I first became attracted to it, yet he is a thoroughly modern kid who reflects his generation,” Dutton said. “Barrie wants to save stock car racing, but he can’t get the sport’s leadership to let him try.”

Monte Dutton may be reached via email at duttonm@bellsouth.net or (704) 913-1143.

FICTION BY MONTE DUTTON

The Audacity of Dope (2011)

The Intangibles (2013)

Crazy of Natural Causes (2015)

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2016)

Longer Songs: A Collection of Short Stories (2016)

Cowboys Come Home (2016)

Lightning in a Bottle (2017)

Life Gets Complicated (2017)

COMING SOON: Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell

Monte Dutton has lived in Clinton for most of his life and is a graduate of Furman University. He has written non-fiction books about NASCAR, music and high school football. He has begun work on what will be his ninth novel, tentatively titled “The Latter Days” and dealing with baseball.