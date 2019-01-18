Drug trafficking and threatening hospital worker are alleged

Alleged Meth Trafficker Had Child In Car With Him, Law Enforcement Say

Friday, January 18, 2019 - WLBG

A Laurens man was being held for Meth Trafficking charges, after the Sheriff’s Office allegedly found him with over 200 grams of meth. yesterday 38-year-old Shannon Leon Williams of 3588 Highway 49, Laurens was initially arrested with Deputy Brandon Howard issuing a ticket, charging him with having a Defective Tag Light on his vehicle at 10:30 yesterday morning on Highway 56 at Springdale Drive.

A Sheriff’s statement indicates that Deputies found Shannon Leon Williams to be in possession of a large quantity – 242 grams – of meth, along with marijuana, ecstasy, suboxone pills, and fentanyl powder. Mr. Williams was arrested without incident and transported to the Johnson Detention Center where he was being held overnight, pending warrants. The Sheriff’s Office indicated it intends to charge him with Trafficking Meth in Excess of 200 grams, Possession of Fentanyl, 3rd or subsequent offense, Possession of Ecstasy, 3rd or subsequent offense, Possession of Schedule III Narcotics, 2nd or subsequent offense and Possession of Marijuana, 2nd offense. Another charge being sought is Unlawful Conduct toward a Child, for allegedly having a child in the vehicle with him at the time of his arrest.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said, “This repeat offender has a long criminal history dating back to the late 90’s and was currently out on bond for trafficking meth and numerous other charges.” The Sheriff added, “We put him in jail in November of 2017 for Trafficking Meth and 2nd offense possession of marijuana, yet here we are doing it again. According to the public index, he had 9 different criminal charges pending at the time of his arrest today, dating back to 2016.”

Meth Distribution

Friday, January 18, 2019

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with attempting to flee from a drug arrest yesterday. 44-year-old Eric Preston Finley of 5061 Highway 49, Laurens was charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine and Resisting Arrest. Warrants cite an investigation of Deputy Brandon Howard in stating that on January 17th Finley knowingly distributed 1.2 grams of meth, and that he opposed and resisted a lawful arrest by a law enforcement officer, disobeying lawful commands by fleeing on foot. Eric Finley was held overnight in the Johnson Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

Threats to Official in Hospital

Friday, January 18, 2019

Threats to the life of an official at Laurens County Memorial Hospital Wednesday are alleged with an arrest by Hospital Police. 33-year-old Brian Spencer Hunter of 404 West Pitts Street, Clinton was booked yesterday, charged with Disorderly Conduct and Threatening the Life of a Person. GHS Officer Knight states that on January 16th Mr. Hunter was acting in a disorderly manner at Laurens County Memorial Hospital, exhibited by yelling loudly for over an hour, with this conduct observed and heard by others. Hunter is further accused of telling a public official that when he saw him on the street, he would cause extreme bodily harm to him. The message reportedly threatened the life or serious bodily injury to the victim and was directly related to the victim’s professional responsibilities at Prisma – Laurens County Memorial Hospital. Brian Spencer Hunter was held overnight, awaiting a bond hearing on his charges.