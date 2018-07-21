CRIME REPORT: Magistate Arrested, Child Porn Is Alleged, Meth in County Jail Charge Is Made.

Laurens County Magistrate Arrested for Alleged Marijuana Farm – all from WLBG on-line

Thursday, July 19, 2018

This from our partners at WYFF TV

An Upstate judge was arrested after a marijuana growing operation was discovered on his property, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Mareno Cyrus Foggie, 38, a Laurens County magistrate, is charged with manufacturing marijuana along with Jonathan O’Neal Grant, SLED officials said.

On June 22 the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office discovered evidence of the operation inside a building on Setters Lane in Donalds, officials said.

They said the operation consisted of more than 10, but less than 100, marijuana plants actively growing, along with equipment and components used to manufacture marijuana.

Authorities said records show the property was owned by Foggie.

They said through interviews with Foggie and information from witnesses and neighbors they found out that Grant had been on the property since 2018. Authorities said Foggie admitted he owned the property and allowed Grant to have access to the property, authorities said.

Authorities said Foggie admitted visiting the property as recently as June. During a search of Foggie’s truck, a manual for a dehumidifier matched a dehumidifier found at the growing operation, authorities said. They said Foggie also admitted paying the electric bills to the property.

WLBG News then received this from Sheriff Don Reynolds:

As many of you already know, Laurens County Magistrate Mareno Foggie has been arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana. On July 17, 2018 he turned himself in to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office to be booked on that charge. Our Office has been in contact with SLED and Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office in reference to this situation. I would refer any specific questions regarding this investigation to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and/or SLED.

“We all conduct ourselves with a code of ethics and it is very disturbing to see one of our appointed Magistrates charged with such a crime. Mr. Foggie was a newly appointed magistrate and hopefully the effects of this on any criminal and/or civil litigation will be minimal” – Sheriff Don Reynolds.

More Information From Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday Arrest of William Brandon Leopard

Friday, July 20, 2018

Thursday WLBG News reported on the arrest of William Brandon Leopard age 37 of 15897 Highway 76 West Honea Path charged with 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. This arrest will possibly be followed by further charges as according to a press release from Sheriff Don Reynolds a meth lab and psychedelic mushrooms were found during the execution of the search warrant. The Press Release is below:

.On July 18, 2018 The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Hwy 76 in the Honea Path area of Laurens County. During this operation, Investigators located evidence of child pornography at the residence, as well as a large meth lab operation and a quantity of psychedelic mushrooms.

“This is another evil individual and he needs to remain behind bars for a long time. I hope this sends a message to anyone else in our community that is involved in these types of activities because it will not be tolerated in Laurens County!” Stated Sheriff Reynolds.

Multiple Charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Thursday, July 19, 2018

William Brandon Leopard age 37 of 15897 Highway 76 West Honea Path was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center Wednesday charged with 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. The second dgree warrants allege that on June 21st, 22nd and 23rd Leopard did commit the offence of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor by distributing, duplicating, transporting, exhibiting, receiving, selling, purchasing, exchanging, or soliciting materials that contain a visual representation of minors engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity, the defendant doing this through the use of a file sharing network, the case being investigated by the SC Attorney General’s Office. The 10 Sexual Exploitation of a Minor third degree warrants allege that on July 18 Leopard did commit the offence of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor in that he did knowingly and willingly posses material that contained a visual representation of minors engaged in sexual activity or appearing in the state of sexually explicit nudity the material being located on the defendants computer during the execution of a lawful search warrant. William Brandon Leopard remains in the detention center awaiting bond.

Multiple Counts of Alleged Meth Distribution into the Laurens County Detention Center

Friday, July 20, 2018

Angelia Dawn Kelley age 47 0f 102 Antioch Drive Buffalo was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday charged with 3 counts distribution of meth 1st offense, 3 counts of prisoner with contraband and one count of attempt and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Warrants allege that on June 29th Kelley did furnish or attempt to furnish meth declared to be contraband to a prisoner of the detention center, a second warrant alleges the same to another prisoner. Also that on July 2nd Kelley did furnish or attempt to furnish methamphetamine declared to be contraband to a prisoner of the detention center. And three seperate warrants alleging that on June 29th and July 2nd Kelley did knowingly and without authorization attempt to distribute meth to an inmate. Angelia Dawn Kelley remains in the detention center on $83k bond.

