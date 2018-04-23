Driver of Jeep is killed in wreck

A Georgia man was killed Sunday in a crash on I-26, Laurens County.

Authorities identified the victim as James Spires, 56, of Reuben Wells Road in Hinesville, Ga., who was a restrained driver in a Jeep that collided with a Chevrolet SUV, and somehow was ejected from the vehicle. The Chevy driver, Renee Stephens, 18, of Mauldin, did not have life-threatening injuries.

A report said the victim’s wife saw the wreck in her rear view mirror, as she was driving ahead of her husband’s vehicle on I-26 (59 mile marker, 2:15 pm). The interstate was closed east bound for several hours Sunday afternoon because of the wreck, which remains under investigation.