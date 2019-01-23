Dr. King's Spirit

AmeriCorps blitzes Christ Central, SC Empowerment Center’s community building, former school in Joanna

The music of human voices rang through the hallways once again.

AmeriCorps volunteers, 29 strong, traveled to Christ Church Ministries for a day of service Friday tied to the Dr. Martin Luther King national holiday. The former school building that served a former textiles community now is home to the Laurens County branch of the SC Empowerment Center.

The center’s director, Allen Lawson, has had his hands full just stabilizing the building. It has a new roof, and inside damage from leaks – the weight room ceiling collapsed and still needs repair – is in the process of being fixed. “We need skilled carpentry, work and supplies,” he said.

Lawson wants the SC Empowerment Center to get back into Clinton. They used to be in the former Bell St. Middle School, and moved to a building in Laurens, which they have retained. Now, they are carving out a service space in Joanna. They have about 18 Presbyterian College students who volunteer there regularly.

Getting the building ready for a full-on push to bring in young people for workforce development and life-changing skills has left little time for just getting things organized. Lawson had no problem suggesting to Alexandra Haymond, AmeriCorps program director, ways to keep about 30 people busy. And, there was a lot to do.

“We want to provide good member service. We want them to identify a place that needs help but doesn’t see help on a regular basis,” Haymond said. “Plus, we’re about 30 strong, we have to find projects for all those members. This is a perfect fit – an organization that doesn’t get as much volunteers.”

AmeriCorps has two service projects required per year. Members are making $13,000 a year in exchange for giving a year of their lives to AmeriCorps. For the service projects, they donate the day. Friday’s work was timed for the King holiday, also designated as the National Day of Service, in honor of the late civil rights leader.

Had he lived, Dr. King would have turned 90 this year.

“You pour your passion into it,” says Haymond of AmeriCorps, a group she served for two years as a member, then re-joined as a program manager. In South Carolina, they work on financial literacy for adults. AmeriCorps also has veterans and families, education, and environmental stewardship services around the nation – and is looking into work to combat the opioid crisis. “Each one of these members decided to give a year. There are veterans in this group, they want to answer that call. The sense of service is very strong in veterans.

“They (AmeriCorps members) are connectors. They get to connect their clients to multiple services because they know what’s out there.”

Two AmeriCorps members work with the United Way of Laurens County at its Clinton headquarters.

At any one time. There are 80,000 AmeriCorps members at work throughout the United States.

The members painted the Christ Church Ministries food pantry a soothing blue, green color. The pantry has a separate entrance for the public, so young people working with the SC Empowerment Center upstairs don’t come into contact with adults who have not been vetted. One hallway of the former school has a clothes closet (actually an entire room) and a library. SC Empowerment has installed a photo-video studio for its students to operate, and a screen-printing operation. “We encourage all our kids to become entrepreneurs,” Lawson said.

There is a gym for large gatherings, and classrooms set up for instruction and regular community gathering, including those of the Coalition for a Greater Joanna. The building has a small chapel and out back, a large baseball field.

Lawson has plans for regular community concerts and gatherings – the first is this Saturday evening.