Doves, bicycles are "flying" this Saturday

At PC-Flight of the Dove takes flight on Saturday

For the 12th year, bicycles from all over will come to Presbyterian College’s Bailey Memorial Stadium for this Saturday's Flight of the Dove fund-raiser.

This event benefits Hospice of Laurens County, not for profit hospice serving Laurens, Union, Newberry, Saluda, Abbeville, Greenwood, Greenville and Spartanburg counties since 1987.

Events will include Metric Century, 50-mile, 30-mile and 14-mile family ride on a course in Laurens and Newberry counties. Registration begins at 7 a.m. - ride begins at 8 from the front, circular driveway of Bailey Memorial Stadium.

The public is invited to watch the beginning of Flight of the Dove, and organizers can always use volunteers before, during and after the event (lunch is available for the bike riders).

Same day registration cost is $40 per rider.

As of right now, FOTD has over 300 riders pre-registered and only 7% of those are from Laurens County. Flight of the Dove is bringing people into Laurens County on Saturday from Tennessee, NC, all part of SC, Georgia and Florida.

Live Dove Release from Homeward Angels right before the riders leave (group out of Inman, SC)

Hospice of Laurens County says “Thank You” to community sponsors: PC, Sadler Hughes Apothecary, PRTC, State Farm, Arthur State Bank, ServePro of Laurens and Newberry Counties, LCWSC, TD Bank, City of Clinton, Jitters Café, Clinton True Value, Coke of Spartanburg