Donation to the Musgrove Site

Dominion Donates $10,000 to Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has donated $10,000 to Musgrove Mill State Historic Site to help improve a boardwalk and trail leading to Horseshoe Falls along the Enoree River.

The grant will help pay for repairs and build new steps along the walkway down to the falls. Horseshoe Falls is a scenic area at the park that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

“We are grateful Dominion recognizes the special beauty of Horseshoe Falls and how important it is for us to preserve the site,” said Phil Gaines, SC State Park Director. “We need to make it easier for people to get down to the falls. But it’s also important for us to take steps to prevent visitors from damaging the site when they wander off the trails.”

Musgrove Mill is the preserved and interpreted site of a Revolutionary War battle in August 1780 where the vastly outnumbered Patriot militia outlasted the Loyalists in a surprise victory. Some of the battle took place around the Enoree River and Horseshoe Falls.

The battle is interpreted through wayside signage and a visitor center at the park.

“The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is proud to support the South Carolina State Parks and their efforts to preserve and protect sensitive sites across South Carolina,” said Keith Windle, General Manager for Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission. “By improving boardwalk access to the Horseshoe Falls, the South Carolina State Parks are providing an opportunity for guests to enjoy nature while protecting the preserve.”

Dominion Energy also partnered at Sesquicentennial State Park in Columbia to help make improvements and its staff helped clear trails on the park’s Volunteer Day. For more information, contact Dawn Dawson-House at ddawson@scprt.com or 803-734-1779.