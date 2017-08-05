Dominion pipeline comes to Clinton

Heavy equipment and 18-wheelers this morning began moving natural gas pipe to the old Copeland Plaza property in Clinton.

The Dominion natural gas pipeline will be installed to cut across AB Jacks Road, west of Clinton. Dominion Carolinas is installing the pipe to cut through Laurens County - from a source point at Moore, Spartanburg County, to a connection at Chappells, Newberry County, to serve 3 industries in the Lowcountry. Dominion and its land acquisition company has been negotiating with Laurens County landowners for about a year on rights-of-way - some of which will be acquire through eminent domain lawsuits filed in federal court, Greenville.

PREVIOUS:

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/breaking-news/eminent-domain-lawsu...

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/breaking-news/pipeline-receives-fe...