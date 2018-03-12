Domestic violence allegations

Kidnapping, 1st Degree Domestic Assault

Monday, December 3, 2018 - WLBG

Kidnapping and a 1st Degree Assault on Saturday were among charges the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office had with an early Sunday morning arrest.

Initially charged with Public Disorderly Conduct, 29-year-old Broderick Lee Grant was booked giving an address on Pine Street, Clinton. He was charged later yesterday with Kidnapping, 1st Degree Domestic Assault, Malicious Damage and with Resisting Arrest.

In warrants citing an investigation by Deputy McMahan, Mr. Grant is accused of committing 1st Degree Domestic Assault by causing bodily injury to the victim’s head and neck area and he allegedly strangled the victim as she attempted to scream for help. He’s also accused of breaking her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.

Broderick Grant allegedly Kidnapped the victim by holding her against her will, choking her and holding her down to keep her from leaving or receiving help at a Setzler Road address, listed on the warrant as his address.

Grant is also accused of doing $2,000 or less to Deputy McMahan’s patrol vehicle on West Patton Drive Saturday night by using his head to continuously strike the right rear cargo window until it shattered.

During arraignment yesterday, bond was denied on the Assault, Kidnapping, Malicious Damage and Resisting Arrest charges. Broderick Lee Grant remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning. He was also served a Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear in court October 22nd to face a Public Disorderly charge.

Hatchet to Her Neck

Monday, December 3, 2018

Threat of harm from a Hatchet was alleged with a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrest Friday.

1st Degree Domestic Violence was alleged in a warrant served on 25-year-old Joshua David Harvey of 26 Hurricane Road, Extension, Gray Court. In the warrant, Mr. Harvey is accused of striking the victim in her face with a stick Friday, then holding her on the ground, pacing a hatchet to her neck, stating, “Are you ready to die?” The warrant states this placed the victim in fear of immanent peril. Joshua David Harvey remained in custody this morning with a cash or surety bond set at $25,000.