Domestic Assaults Are Alleged

Assault and Kidnapping

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - WLBG on-line

Charges of Kidnapping and Assault have been served on a man for his alleged actions against his girlfriend Sunday. 32-year-old Matthew Quinten Smith of an apartment at 102 College Park Drive, Clinton was arrested Sunday and held for charges. Yesterday, warrants were served charging Smith with Kidnapping and with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, based on an investigation by Deputy Hildebrandt.

Matthew Smith is accused of committing Domestic Violence of a High an Aggravated Nature Sunday under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life that would reasonably cause a person to fear great bodily injury or death. He allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a knife. The warrant states that she suffered defensive injuries in the struggle. The Kidnapping warrant states that Smith unlawfully seized, confined, kidnapped or abducted the victim Sunday at their residence on College Park Drive, Clinton.

With $30,000 cash or surety bonds set on each charge, Matthew Quinten Smith remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning with bonds totaling $60,000.

Three Assaults of High and Aggravated Nature

Tuesday, February 19, 2019

A Clinton area man has been charged with assault of his girlfriend and her two children on Sunday. He was arrested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Sunday and held for charges.

Yesterday, 26-year-old Michael McNary Whitlock of 202 Fuller Road, Clinton was served with one warrant charging him with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and with two warrant charging Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature. These warrants cite an investigation of Sheriff’s Lt. Timothy Byrd, stating that on February 17th Whitlock committed Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature by threatening to kill the victim, then discharged a firearm twice in her presence. It alleges that when the victim fled from the residence in a vehicle with her two children, she was pursued by the defendant at a high rate of speed, putting her and her two children in great danger. The two warrants charging Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature state that after the assault on the female victim, Whitlock pursued her and her two minor children in a vehicle at a high rate of speed, putting all three in danger of great bodily harm.

With $10,000 bond set on each charge, Michael McNary Whitlock remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning with bonds totaling $30,000.