A dog lover's legacy in Laurens County

Leash-free dog park will honor Emilie G. Marchant

Laurens County will now have a leash-free dog park that will honor the life of the late Emilie G. Marchant.

Her husband, Dr. T. Eston “Bud” Marchant, is making the establishment of the leash-free dog park at Laurens County Park possible through a generous donation.

“I think that the impact of a dog park goes much further than just a place to take your beloved pet. It shows that when a government and its active citizens work together anything can happen,” said Andy Howard, Director of Laurens County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “We thank Bud for his generous donation and believe that his wife Emilie will be honored greatly with the construction of the new Emilie Marchant Memorial Dog Park.”

Emilie had a tremendous love of animals all of her life. Throughout her life, she participated in different humane societies. She fostered and rescued numerous dogs over her lifetime.

Upon moving to Clinton, Emilie joined the Laurens County SCHSPCA, which was the forerunner to the present day Laurens County Humane Society. She was an active member, participating in board meetings and numerous fund-raising events.

Emilie was a graduate of Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., receiving both her bachelor and master degrees. She taught in several school districts and community colleges – and was a career counselor at Hickory Tavern Middle School when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

She became a vocal advocate for those suffering with the deadly illness. She served as the South Carolina Coordinator of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network from 2009 until her death in 2013. In this position, she organized awareness campaigns, vigils, fund-raising events, and participated in several trips to Washington, D.C., to help raise the profile of the disease.

Throughout her ordeal with cancer, Emilie found great joy and comfort in being able to care for and walk her three rescue dogs.

Emilie was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, the Laurens County Humane Society, and the Laurens County Master Gardner Association.