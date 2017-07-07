District 56 taking employee arrest seriously

UPDATE: District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields said today the district administration and law enforcement are working cooperatively on an allegation made against a support staff member.

Asked by The Clinton Chronicle for a response that an arrest had been made, O'Shields said, "Whenever a concern is brought to the attention of the Laurens 56 administration about a student, the matter is taken seriously. Consistent with our obligations as professional educators, any situation that should be reported to law enforcement is promptly forwarded.

"The school district is able to share that after a parent made a report about her child, the administration began looking into the allegations and immediately notified the Clinton Public Safety Department. Since that time, both the school district and law enforcement have worked cooperatively with one another.

"On July 6, the Clinton Public Safety Department advised Laurens 56 of the arrest of one of its support staff members. The school disrtrict has no additional comment regarding this matter at this time."

A Clinton DPS incident report identifies the suspect as Roddy Tykee King, 22, of 101 Lee St., Clinton. He is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, for allegedly sending a pornographic picture to a juvenile victim's cell phone. The incident was reported to police on July 2, and allegedly happened March 23, the report says.

The report says, "The picture was of a female the juvenile (redacted) giving (sex act) to an unidentified black male. The juvenile stated that the picture was a screen shot of a video. The juvenile stated that her and Mr. King were just friends."

The report said authorities were told the suspect bought the juvenile things and took her to dinner. It was reported to the school board, the report said. "The juvenile stated she blocked Mr. King on Facebook and blocked his phone number from her phone," the report said.