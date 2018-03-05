District 56 student is arrested

Laurens Co. teen arrested after making threats towards a school on social media

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a teen was arrested on Tuesday after making threats towards a school on social media.

Deputies said 17-year-old Damon Keith Kempster was charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a residence on Torrington Road in Clinton in reference to an altercation between siblings. Upon their arrival to the scene, deputies said Kempster fled the home on foot.

Deputies said they were made aware of a social media post during their investigation in which Kempster said he was going to shoot a school. The post did not specify which school he was referencing.

Kempster was arrested after he returned to the residence, deputies said. He is currently being held in the Johnson Detention Center.

The sheriff's office said Clinton Public Safety has been notified of the threats since Kempster is a student in District 56.