Home / Breaking News / District 56 student is arrested

District 56 student is arrested

Thu, 05/03/2018 - 1:26pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
FOX Carolina on-line

 

Laurens Co. teen arrested after making threats towards a school on social media

 

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a teen was arrested on Tuesday after making threats towards a school on social media. 

Deputies said 17-year-old Damon Keith Kempster was charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a residence on Torrington Road in Clinton in reference to an altercation between siblings. Upon their arrival to the scene, deputies said Kempster fled the home on foot.

Deputies said they were made aware of a social media post during their investigation in which Kempster said he was going to shoot a school. The post did not specify which school he was referencing. 

Kempster was arrested after he returned to the residence, deputies said. He is currently being held in the Johnson Detention Center. 

The sheriff's office said Clinton Public Safety has been notified of the threats since Kempster is a student in District 56. 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here