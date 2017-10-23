Home / Breaking News / District 56 board will hear about technology

Mon, 10/23/2017 - 10:10am Vic MacDonald
TONIGHT: The District 56 Board of Trustees will focus in on technology at tonight's meeting, (Oct. 23) 7:30 pm, at Clinton High School. The meeting is open to the public.

The Targeted Focus Goal is: Empower students to use technology resources to support learning, and the board will receive a Clinton High School presentation and a CATE Program Update. The board will discuss chronic absenteeism/truancy, and will receive a September financial report. The board will consider approving ACT 207 Diploma Requests.

There will be a 15-minute audience participation time - register in advance to speak to the board. The next board meetings will be:

--Nov. 21, 7:30 pm, at Eastside Elementary School Library;

--No meeting in December;

--Jan. 22, 7:30 pm, at Clinton High School Auditorium - Board Appreciation Month.

 

