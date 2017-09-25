District 55 superintendent on leave

Dr. Stephen Peters, a nationally known education speaker and superintendent of Laurens District 55, is taking a leave of absence.

Ed Murray will be the superintendent in Peters' place, as Peters takes time off to care for his elderly father. The D55 board talked about the matter in closed session tonight. There is no schedule for when Peters' leave will be over; the leave is family/personal so Peters can care for his 93-year-old father.

Peters came under heavy fire last month as a $109M school bond referendum that he championed was defeated by D55 votes by a 7 to 1 margin. Peters said D55 needs a new high school to provide modern instruction and direct high school graduates toward 21st Century careers. Critics said $109M was too much for district taxpayers to shoulder, and some have insisted that all members but one of the D55 board should resign in light of the failed referendum.

Greenville County School District is building a new high school in Fountain Inn, and Clinton's D56 opened its new high school 7 years ago.

Peters was a principal in Orangeburg before he came to D55 last year.