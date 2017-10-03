Dispose of your flag with honor

The Clinton High School Army JROTC is accepting flags for proper disposal.

The Flag Retirement Ceremony will be March 29, 2 pm at CHS. The public is invited to watch the annual ceremony, in which flags are reverently folded and burned.

Anyone who has a tattered, faded flag - and wants it disposed of properly - can bring the flag and be part of the ceremony, OR can drop flag(s) off at the front desk. ROTC representatives will properly dispose of the flag(s). CHS JROTC performs the flag ceremony in conjunction with the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).

Info: SFC (Ret) Anthony M. Adams, AI, JROTC, Clinton High School, 864-938-1953.

https://www.vfw.org/community/flag-etiquette