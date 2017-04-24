Discuss Project Angus
Project Angus will come before the Laurens County Council Tuesday for an inducement agreement.
Council will discuss the project in closed session at the 5:30 pm meeting in the council chambers, historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. In open session, council will vote on a resolution - "Project Angus" Inducement Agreement - and a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance (first of three readings). Other business will be:
--Report on building permit activity;
--final reading and public hearing, Vulcan Material property (rescinding an agreement);
--final reading and public hearing, Manufactured Home Ordinance;
--final reading and public hearing, Subdivision Regulations;
--Job Description, deputy director of fire service;
--Resolution assigning Ordinance #625 excess funds;
--Resolution assigning indigent care funds;
--first draft budget (Laurens County Budget for FY16-17 was $28.9 million);
--public comments, council council comments;
--Executive Session, employment matter in EMS.
Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month at the historic courthouse (some committee meetings are held in a conference room at Hillcrest Square Administrative Wing); all meetings are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act.