Discuss Project Angus

Project Angus will come before the Laurens County Council Tuesday for an inducement agreement.

Council will discuss the project in closed session at the 5:30 pm meeting in the council chambers, historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. In open session, council will vote on a resolution - "Project Angus" Inducement Agreement - and a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance (first of three readings). Other business will be:

--Report on building permit activity;

--final reading and public hearing, Vulcan Material property (rescinding an agreement);

--final reading and public hearing, Manufactured Home Ordinance;

--final reading and public hearing, Subdivision Regulations;

--Job Description, deputy director of fire service;

--Resolution assigning Ordinance #625 excess funds;

--Resolution assigning indigent care funds;

--first draft budget (Laurens County Budget for FY16-17 was $28.9 million);

--public comments, council council comments;

--Executive Session, employment matter in EMS.

Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month at the historic courthouse (some committee meetings are held in a conference room at Hillcrest Square Administrative Wing); all meetings are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act.