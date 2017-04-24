Home / Breaking News / Discuss Project Angus

Discuss Project Angus

Mon, 04/24/2017 - 1:30pm Vic MacDonald
County Council will consider inducement agreement
By: 
Laurens County Council agenda via e-mail
At 4:30 pm Tuesday, Laurens County Council will hold a called meeting to hear from any retirees who want to talk to council about proposed insurance changes. Anyone who wants to talk must register before the meeting.

Project Angus will come before the Laurens County Council Tuesday for an inducement agreement.

Council will discuss the project in closed session at the 5:30 pm meeting in the council chambers, historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. In open session, council will vote on a resolution - "Project Angus" Inducement Agreement - and a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance (first of three readings). Other business will be:

--Report on building permit activity;

--final reading and public hearing, Vulcan Material property (rescinding an agreement);

--final reading and public hearing, Manufactured Home Ordinance;

--final reading and public hearing, Subdivision Regulations;

--Job Description, deputy director of fire service;

--Resolution assigning Ordinance #625 excess funds;

--Resolution assigning indigent care funds;

--first draft budget (Laurens County Budget for FY16-17 was $28.9 million);

--public comments, council council comments;

--Executive Session, employment matter in EMS.

Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month at the historic courthouse (some committee meetings are held in a conference room at Hillcrest Square Administrative Wing); all meetings are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here