Dirt Devils have a Hall of Fame-worthy experience at Cooperstown

THIRD IN THE NATION: Clinton's very own Dirt Devil 12U baseball team traveled to Cooperstown NY June 9-15 to compete in the Cooperstown Dreams Park National Tournament finishing 3rd out of 104 teams from all over the United States.

The team finished with an 8-2 overall record and made it all the way to the semifinals before falling to a team from the Sacramento area of California 11-8.

The Dirt Devils tournament play was highlighted by wins over teams from Georgia, Illinois(2 times), North Carolina, Wisconsin, California(2 times), and Florida.

For the week the team hit 47 HRs, led by Justin Copeland with 10 and Luke White with 7. Defensively they played flawlessly committing only 2 errors in 10 total games.

Head Coach Brian Fortman commented afterward: "What a great tournament and atmosphere to play baseball. This place truly is every kids dream as a 12 yr. old to play. The chance to play teams from all over the country and see how we compete against them was a tremendous opportunity. We found out this week what we as coaches already knew, we can play with and win against some of the best in the United States. We told our players it doesn't matter where your're from, baseball is played the same everywhere; score runs and make outs!! It is disappointing not get to championship game, we were right there and had our chances but things just didn't go our way. 3rd out of 104 teams is a wonderful accomplishment by these guys. I'm extremely proud of them. It is a pleasure to coach such a great group of young men who consistently give their best every time they step on the field."