Director of finance for District 56

Laurens County School District 56 announced on Tuesday that Susan Flanagan will be joining the district as Director of Finance on July 1.

She replaces Dr. Gerald Robinson. “The district could not have been in more capable hands than Dr. Robinson’s,” said Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields O’Shields. “He has seen district finances through many uncertain times, always with the ultimate goal of doing what is best for the students of the district. He will be greatly missed but we wish him well in his retirement.”

Flanagan has held positions of escalating responsibility in the SC Department of Education for over 30 years. She has worked in the Office of Finance, managing budgets and accounting records, the Office of Career and Technology Education, providing fiscal and programmatic leadership and most recently as the team lead in Fiscal and Grants Management for the Office of Special Education Services.

“We are honored to have Susan Flanagan join the Laurens 56 ranks,” O’Shields said. “Her experience at the state level with various aspects of finance will benefit our district greatly, especially her knowledge of federal grants and CATE programming. She will be able to pick up where Dr. Robinson has left off and lead us forward.”

Laurens County School District 56 expressed its immense gratitude to Robinson for his financial leadership during the past 15 years.