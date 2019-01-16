Development at the Hunter Park

Hunter Park, Laurens, gets new industry tenant, and spec building.

BDS Technologies, LLC (BDS) has announced plans to develop a manufacturing operation in Laurens County.

It will be in the Hunter Industrial Park, Laurens, on Hwy 221 at I-385. The Wal-mart Distribution Center and Piedmont Tech’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing also are located in this area.

“BDS Technologies is excited about bringing this facility to South Carolina and specifically to Laurens County,” said Will Johnson, an attorney from Haynesworth Sinkler Boyd PA, who is representing the project.

BDS Technologies has already broken ground on its new facility at the 12+ acre site and is scheduled to be in production by the end of 2019.

The company is investing over $17 million and is expected to generate 44 new jobs, an announcement said.

Laurens County Development Corporation Executive Director Jonathan Coleman said, “We are excited to have BDS Technologies establish their first facility here. They will be a great addition to our Community. We look forward to working with them for many years and wish them much success.”

“Laurens County is proud to have BDS Technologies call our County their home. Our county continues to be a place that welcomes business and investment, and we wish BDS Technologies all the best,” added Joe Wood, Laurens County Council vice-chairman.

“Hunter Industrial Park continues to grow, and we are pleased to have BDS Technologies locate in the City of Laurens. The City welcomes them and looks forward to their success,” said John Stankus, Mayor, City of Laurens.

The Laurens County Development Corporation (LCDC) mission and plan ensures that Laurens County continues to be a “business-centered” community which focuses on economic opportunities that result in a viable future for all County citizens. For more information on LCDC, visit www.growlaurenscounty.com

Last Tuesday, the Laurens County Council gave final reading approval to an ordinance giving this project a FILOT (fee in lieu of taxes) arrangement. The document says BDS Technologies’ investment will be $12.3 million and confirms the 44-employee hiring goal.

Another ordinance given final reading approval by the council says Milliken & Co. is investing $2.5 million in equipment at a Laurens County location. This also qualified for FILOT status.

Yet a third document (second of three readings) says an existing industry, Flame Spray, will qualify for FILOT status for an additional investment in Laurens County (investment dollar amount is not listed).

The council also has agreed to a Hunter Park Agreement amendment that will assist in bringing the BDS Technologies investment on-line (first of three readings).

In other regional development news, Greenwood officials announced a company is investing more than $6 million in continued growth

Central Packaging and Crating, Inc., a manufacturer of wooden, heat-treated pallets, is expanding its operations in Greenwood County, creating 37 new jobs.

Launched in 1998, Central Packaging and Crating is one of the largest wooden pallet manufacturers in South Carolina by volume. Located at 101 Joe Bernat Dr., Greenwood, the company will be upgrading an adjacent vacant facility, installing a new cut-up line for pine wood and expanding production of pine pallets.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the spring of 2019, and interested applicants can apply in person at that time.

“I would like to thank the community of Greenwood for supporting us now for the past 20 years. We are proud of our continued growth, and look forward to being a partner for success in both Greenwood County and the state of South Carolina,” Central Packaging and Crating, Inc. President Kevin Neuman said.

“We’re proud of our existing industries in South Carolina, and Central Packaging and Crating is a perfect example of Team South Carolina’s strength. Congratulations to Greenwood County on this wonderful announcement, and we look forward to what the future has in store for this great company,” said Gov. Henry McMaster, who was inaugurated last Wednesday for his first full term as governor.

“Central Packaging and Crating’s decision to expand here is another positive sign that Greenwood County’s efforts to retain quality companies are paying dividends. We remain committed to making Greenwood County and South Carolina a better place to do business, and we welcome Central Packaging and Crating, Inc.’s growth in our community,” Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs said

“Greenwood County is ‘Perfectly situated’ for wood products, so it is great to see a company in that sector growing. We are excited about the continued growth of jobs in our community,” Greenwood Partnership Alliance Chair Dr. Kristin Manske said.

In Spartanburg County, Renewable Properties, a leading developer in the residential, commercial and utility-scale solar markets, is growing its solar farm portfolio with seven new solar facilities. The company is projected to invest a total of approximately $22.7 million in the projects.

Renewable Properties specializes in developing and investing in both small-scale utility and commercial solar projects throughout the United States. Led by experienced renewable energy professionals with development and investment experience, the company works closely with communities, developers, landowners, utilities and financial institutions looking to invest in large solar energy systems.

“Renewable Properties is tremendously excited to make these clean energy investments in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County has chosen to take a leadership position in facilitating the adoption of renewable energy. These projects will deliver clean, reliable energy to the grid, serving the local utility and its customers. Climate change is a global problem that requires local solutions, and we can’t thank the county enough for being part of the solution,” Renewable Properties President Aaron Halimi said.

(The Laurens County Development Corporation, SC Department of Commerce and the Governor's Office contributed to this article.)