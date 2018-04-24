Destini Robinson, CHS Cadet Commander, is Army ROTC Scholarship recipient for the University of South Carolina

Nursing - it is her Destini.

Clinton High JROTC Cadet Commander Destini Robinson this morning (April 24) received an Army ROTC Scholarship to attend the University of South Carolina. The annual award is worth about $100,000, with addition aid from USC.

Robinson is attending USC to become a nurse and, when her Army career has ended, she intends to enter medical school to become a pediatrician. "I have younger siblings, and I focus on their well-being," she said in an interview, following the 9 am presentation before her fellow cadets and assembled students and staff in the CHS auditorium.

"I love you all," she said. "ROTC is one of the best things I have done, so far."

"She is attending USC at no cost to herself," said Major Scottie Benson, CHS JROTC Commanding Officer. "Destini is 1 of 4,000 students nationwide to receive this award." She went through a rigorous process, including an extensive application, essay and interview. Robinson said her four years in JROTC, and a college-level course, prepared her well for public speaking and presentations.

Barry Hale, LTC (R), the recruiting operations office, US Army ROTC at the University of South Carolina, said any interested a student in his/her junior year can consider applying for an Army ROTC Scholarship. He cautioned, however, there is an extensive physical fitness component to the application process. "You juniors, the opportunity will come up this summer, and it is open to anyone," he said.

Robinson chose USC from among three "full-ride" offers. She stressed that JROTC was a major contributor to her high school success, including her participation in Palmetto Girls State which is held during the summer at Presbyterian College.