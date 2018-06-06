Democrats, Republicans will vote this Tuesday

District 42 Candidates Russell, Gilliam: State should stay out of local government decisions; w-info from State Elections, attachment

School district consolidation is not favored by two of three candidates seeking to be the next state representative of a portion of Laurens County. Voting is this Tuesday, and also will decide two Laurens County Council seats.

State House District 42 candidates are Brooks Carwile, Doug Gilliam, Phillip Russell. These Republican candidates are seeking to replace Mike Anthony, a Democrat, who is not seeking re-election.

The Clinton Chronicle asked these three candidates for their stance on the consolidation of School Districts 56 Clinton and 55 Laurens, proposed by State Rep. Mike Pitts. His bill to consolidate the districts passed the State House, and will be reintroduced in January.

Phillip Russell, Republican candidate for House District 42, made this statement:

“Ronald Reagan said, ‘We developed at the local school district level the best public school system in the world. Or it was until the Federal government added interference to financial aid and eroded educational quality in the process.’ These words resonate with the proposal of merging Laurens County School District 55 & 56, as the Legislature continuously underfunds our students annually. I strongly believe that State Legislature has no business in merging these two school districts. Our legislature should be focused on returning the proposed per student funds of $576 million to the FY 2019 budget, and stay out of local Government decisions.”

Doug Gilliam, Republican candidate for House District 42, made this statement:

“I would certainly oppose the consolidation of district 55 and 56. In Bill H5316, section 6 states anticipated savings in the total district level administrative cost. No hard evidence to prove major savings for changing something that is working as separate districts. Per schooldigger.com, District 55 is ranked 49th of 83 Districts and District 56 is ranked 40th of 83 districts. Each district has strengths and weaknesses. Clinton High School in District 56 is a bright shinning star in Clinton. And appears the leadership is tending to their districts strengths and weaknesses. Sometimes change may be good but for this consolidation, I cannot see any good.”

Carwile chose not to respond.

State House District 42 includes Union County and an eastern portion of Laurens County (Joanna and the Presbyterian College side of Broad Street in Clinton).

All Laurens County Council races and State House District 42 are Republican primaries:

County Council 1: Adam Howell, Susan K. Thackston, Ryan D. Thorne, Kemp Younts.

County Council 5: Jeffrey Carroll, Dale Mitchell, Keith Tollison.

State House District 42 candidates: Brooks Carwile, Doug Gilliam, Phillip Russell.

County Council 5 precincts are: Laurens 3, Laurens 6, Trinity Ridge, Wattsville, Barksdake Narnie, Clinton 1, Joanna, Ora Lanford, Long Branch and Clinton Mill; and parts of Owings, Gray Court, and Youngs.

County Council 1 precincts are: Jones, Greenpond, Cooks; and parts of Owings, Gray Court and Youngs.

State House District 42 precincts are: Clinton 1, Clinton 2, Joanna, Clinton 3, Long Branch and Clinton Mill.

Polling Places Relocated: In order to better comply with federal ADA guidelines, the following polling places have moved. Voters will vote at the new locations beginning June 12, 2018.

Joanna - Joanna Woodson Elementary School, 510 Ellis St., Joanna;

Lydia Mill, Bell Street School, 600 Peachtree St., Clinton;

Long-Branch, Leesville Church, 2252 Leesville Ch. Rd., Clinton.

All polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters across South Carolina will attempt to decide which two people will be on the ballot for Governor in November. Henry McMaster is the Governor now; he was Lt. Gov. when Nikki Haley was named the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration.

Statewide, Republican Primary:

Governor: Kevin Bryant, John Yancey McGill, Henry McMaster, Catherine Templeton, John Warren.

Secretary of State: Nelson Faerber, Mark Hammond, Joshua Putnam, Kerry Wood.

Attorney General: Todd Atwater, William D. Herlong, Alan Wilson.

Statewide, Democratic Primary:

Governor: Phil Noble, James Smith, Marguerite Willis.

US House District 3: Hosea Cleveland, Mary Geren.

Voters who chose to vote in the Democratic Primary will see these advisory questions on their ballot:

Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?

Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?

Voters who chose to vote in the Republican Primary will see these advisory questions on their ballot:

Do you believe that voters should have the option to chose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?

Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal code for the maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?

Results do not change state law - it advises the two political parties about how their voters feel about public issues of today.

Run-off elections - in cases where one candidate does not receive 50% plus one vote of the total ballots cast - will be June 26. For the first time, candidates for governor have named their running mates, and there will be no separate election for the office of lieutenant governor.